Medical nutrition: dsm-firmenich advances “patient-centric” solutions prioritizing taste & enjoyment
Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich is urging formulators to prioritize sensory appeal and flavor modulation in medical nutrition to turn essential dietary care into an enjoyable experience for patients.
- Advanced taste technologies — such as smell-led appetite stimulators and omega-3 masking — are designed to improve patient adherence to clinical nutrition plans.
- High malnutrition rates among elderly and oncology patients are driving industry-wide innovation, with brands introducing savory and texture-optimized supplements.
Sensory experience is one of the most overlooked areas of the medical nutrition industry that dsm-firmenich is challenging formulators to rethink. The company is showcasing how its global flavor and taste modulation solutions are designed specifically for medical nutrition innovation, helping manufacturers raise the bar on sensory experience alongside nutritional science — from the earliest stages of innovation.
“Patients who rely on medical nutrition are often already navigating some of life’s most challenging moments. Getting the essential nutrition they need should never feel like an additional burden,” says Tom Pugh, senior director of dsm-firmenich’s Global Marketing Medical Nutrition division.
“By moving beyond masking and designing for the full sensory experience, we can help transform nutrition from something patients tolerate into something they actively choose and enjoy every day, supporting better adherence and better outcomes.”
Innova Market Insights data forecasts that the medical nutrition sector will experience a 5% year-on-year growth by 2027. Between 2019 and 2024, malnutrition claims were made in 52% of tube-feed product launches and 30% of global oral nutrition supplement launches.
Enjoyment builds adherence
According to dsm-firmenich, delivering nutritional performance and an enjoyable experience is still a common challenge for medical nutrition product design.
The company points to its diverse flavor and taste modulation portfolio to address complex sensory challenges in medical nutrition.
“It combines patient and consumer insights with flavors developed specifically for clinical applications, proprietary taste modulation technologies such as ModulaSENSE, receptor-based sensory science, and optimized premix capabilities in one holistic offering designed specifically for medical nutrition,” details dsm-firmenich.
Highlights in the portfolio include “breakthrough” solutions proven to mask the fishy taste and smell associated with omega-3 ingredients, approaches that tackle “flavor fatigue,” and “smell-led” concepts that may help stimulate appetite and improve eating experience by turning aroma into an “adherence driver rather than a barrier.”
This year, dsm-firmenich will be hosting a symposium at the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism Congress 2026 in Berlin, Germany (Sep 5–8), under the banner “The role of taste in medical nutrition: understanding sensory needs to improve nutritional outcomes.”
A panel of experts will share insights and practical strategies to improve the acceptance and effectiveness of medical nutrition, particularly for vulnerable patient groups like oncology patients and elderly adults.
Medical nutrition field expands
Other industry giants have addressed the need to focus more on medical nutrition as a pathway to accelerated healing. For instance, Danone stressed the importance of personalized medical meals made with familiar flavors to help patients adhere to their prescribed plans and support their recovery.
To address this, the company’s specialized nutrition brand, Nutricia, launched its first savory-flavored solution in the Fortimel PlantBased range. Clinical evidence indicated that the product improves nutritional status after four weeks when used as prescribed.
Arla Foods Ingredients is similarly exploring ways to elevate medical nutrition with better flavor and texture. The company’s product portfolio includes standard micellar casein isolate for milky oral nutrition supplements and an instantized format for ready-to-mix products.
Public data on the importance of patient adherence to dietary protocols builds a stronger case for personalized nutrition. Global research reveals that 20–70% of cancer patients and 30–70% of older patients are undernourished, showing a decline in quality of life and an increased mortality rate.
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