“Familiar flavors”: Danone calls for patient-centric medical nutrition to improve adherence
Key takeaways
- Danone emphasizes that patient-centric medical nutrition, featuring familiar and varied flavors, can significantly improve adherence and nutritional outcomes.
- Clinical evidence shows that Fortimel PlantBased Protein, including new savory flavors, boosts compliance and reduces the risk of malnutrition within four weeks.
- Tailored flavor, texture, and format options help integrate medical nutrition into daily routines, supporting better recovery, fewer complications, and improved quality of life.
Danone underscores the importance of personalized medical nutrition with familiar flavors to help patients adhere to their prescribed plans and support their recovery. The company’s specialized nutrition brand, Nutricia, recently launched its first savory-flavored solution in the Fortimel PlantBased range. Clinical evidence indicates that the product improves nutritional status after four weeks, when used as prescribed.
The high-protein, high-energy medical nutrition drink supports patients with malnutrition due to medical conditions or illness, bringing flavors and formats that “feel more connected to patients’ routines and preferences.”
“We know today only one out of three people who need medical nutrition are receiving it,” Katrien van Laere, Danone’s chief medical and scientific officer, tells Nutrition Insight.
“At Danone, we are convinced everyone who’s impacted by serious health conditions and could benefit from medical nutrition should have access to it. We will continue to raise awareness of its benefits while continuing to innovate and deliver tailored nutritional solutions that support patient outcomes.”
She notes the product’s significant reduction in malnutrition risk scores, measured by the Malnutrition Universal Screening Tool. Van Laere says this underscores the importance of patient preferences, such as sensory experience, lifestyle, and daily routines.
“The broader implication is clear: tailored approaches could help improve adherence — and therefore contribute to improved nutritional status and reduce the risk for malnutrition. This, in turn, translates into better recovery, reduced complications, and improved quality of life.”
Improving medical nutrition adherence
According to Van Laere, adhering to medical nutrition can be a substantial challenge for patients. “Offering patients options, flavor variety, and innovation in taste is essential in addressing this pain point.”
“Research shows that one in five patients stop taking their prescribed medical nutrition due to flavor fatigue and monotony, which directly impacts recovery and outcomes. To ensure as many patients as possible get the proven benefits of medical nutrition, it’s essential to ensure it is taken for the right amount of time.”
With Fortimel PlantBased Protein being available in savory flavors, Van Laere says patients have the opportunity to incorporate their prescribed medical nutrition into mealtime routines.
“This innovation complements our existing portfolio of science-proven medical nutrition solutions, offering patients more choice to suit their preferences and routines.”
“This shift toward greater flavor and format variety is proven to support better adherence and ultimately better health outcomes,” she adds.
Moreover, Van Laere notes that guidelines, like those from the European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism for malnourished older patients, emphasize the importance of variety and tailored interventions to suit each patient.
“We also know that high adherence to medical nutrition (above 80%) is associated with better health outcomes such as reduced complications, improved quality of life, and improved recovery.”
Impact of flavor and texture
Van Laere notes that studies and patient feedback consistently highlight that flavor and texture influence adherence to nutritional plans.
“Monotony, flavor fatigue, and lack of choice can lead to disengagement and reduce willingness to complete the nutrition plan prescribed by a healthcare professional, while variety and familiarity can foster positivity and normalcy.”
Danone integrated these insights by developing clinically researched medical nutrition solutions with healthcare professionals and patients.
Van Laere explains that familiar and varied flavors improve the patient experience and can help ensure a consistent intake of essential nutrients, which is crucial for patients at risk of malnutrition due to a condition or illness.
“When patients don’t have to deviate from normal daily routines and take medical nutrition as part of their habits, they can be more likely to complete their medical nutrition plan, which is critical for their nutritional status,” she adds. “Furthermore, this new sensory experience can contribute to a sense of normalcy and enable feelings of inclusion in family mealtimes.”
“Clinical evidence shows that almost all (95%) of patients complied with their prescription with Fortimel PlantBased Protein, leading to measurable improvements in nutritional status and reduced malnutrition risk in just four weeks.”
Patient-centric solutions
Van Laere says it’s essential that healthcare providers go beyond basic nutrition needs and design products that fit seamlessly into a patient’s daily routine.
“Medical nutrition should not feel like an additional burden,” she underscores. “Which is why patient-centric innovation is so important and why, to us at Danone, it is central to supporting healthcare professionals in providing people-centered care.”
“Disease-related malnutrition affects 33 million people in Europe, and addressing it requires, firstly, the integration of nutritional care into all care plans and, secondly, science-based medical nutrition solutions,” Van Laere adds.
“By prioritizing patient experience, next to addressing specific nutritional needs, we aim to set a new standard for medical nutrition and support patients and healthcare systems to get better health outcomes.”
During last year’s Malnutrition Awareness Week, Van Laere highlighted causes, impacts, and nutritional solutions to disease-related malnutrition. The company also collaborates with Resilience, a remote patient care solution, to provide nutritional support for cancer patients.
Upcoming webinars
Active menopausal women: new clinical evidence in joint health
Symrise