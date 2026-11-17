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Danone boosts Thailand R&I lab capacity by 40%, targeting Southeast Asian nutrition needs
Key takeaways
- Danone has upgraded its Thailand R&I lab, boosting simultaneous consumer-evaluation capacity by 40% for targeted regional nutrition.
- The lab pairs sensory testing with packaging, transport, and climate simulations, guided by regional priorities such as iron deficiency anemia and stunting.
- The hub links with Danone’s Singapore Digital Lab and its new Shanghai R&I center to scale regional health innovation.
Danone has upgraded the Consumer Experience Space at its Southeast Asia (SEA) Research & Innovation (R&I) Application Lab in Thailand to expand its capacity to translate consumer insights and patient needs into more targeted regional nutrition products.
According to the company, its upgraded Consumer Experience Space increases simultaneous consumer-evaluation capacity by 40%.
Danone says this enables its teams to evaluate more products and generate deeper insights into consumer preferences across different product formats, flavors, aromas, textures, and consumption occasions across life stages.
“The upgraded SEA R&I Application Lab brings stronger sensory, scientific, and co-creation capabilities closer together. It enables our teams to better understand consumer needs, collaborate across expertise, and translate insights into relevant solutions for Southeast Asia,” says Sonjai Uppal, research and innovation director at Danone Southeast Asia.
“Working closely with manufacturing and quality teams, the lab helps ensure products meet the needs and expectations of consumers across Southeast Asia.”
Packaging and transport support
Beyond taste and sensory testing, Danone says that the lab integrates product and process development, packaging assessment, transport testing, and climate simulation.
These services help ensure products meet quality and performance expectations before reaching families through brands such as Hi-Q Plus, Dumex Dugro, and Aptamil KID.
Nutrition and health priorities that inform the lab’s work include common issues across Southeast Asia, which Danone says include iron deficiency anemia, stunting, and the nutritional foundations for strong immunity and healthy brain development.
To translate these priorities into solutions, the SEA R&I Application Lab connects with Danone’s broader innovation ecosystem in Southeast Asia. In Singapore, the Danone Digital Lab supports relevant product development through digital science, data analytics, and AI-enabled health innovation.
Danone’s investments in scaling its R&I capabilities across Asia also include the recent inauguration of its Research & Innovation Center in Shanghai, China, on November 2.
Danone business highlights
In other recent developments, Danone signed the Children First Declaration, alongside national governments, NGOs, and businesses pledging to place children’s well-being at the center of their policies, programs, and activities. Danone says it is the only global food and nutrition company among the founding private-sector signatories, contributing its “Iron Up!” campaign that targets iron deficiency anemia through awareness, earlier screening, and partnerships.
In September, Nutrition Insight attended the launch event of Danone’s largest medical nutrition production line in Steenvoorde, France, to develop its European capacity as the aging population and chronic disease in the region rise.
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