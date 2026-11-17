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Goat milk formula shows mixed results on infant eczema in study
Key takeaways
- The industry-funded GIraFFE trial found no difference in eczema incidence between whole goat milk and cow milk formula on its primary endpoint.
- Secondary analyses linked goat milk formula to fewer doctor-diagnosed eczema cases, with a 64% lower risk in infants with a parental history of eczema.
- The formulas differed in fat source and protein ratio, so effects cannot be attributed to goat milk alone, and confirmation is needed.
A recent study found that continuously feeding infants in Spain and Poland whole goat milk formula from the brand Karihome for 12 months lowered the incidence of doctor-diagnosed eczema in healthy infants during their first year by approximately 34% among infants who followed the study protocol, compared to standard cow milk formula.
However, the trial found no difference on its primary measure, eczema assessed by study staff using UK Working Party criteria.
The trial was funded by Dairy Goat Co-operative (DGC), the New Zealand manufacturer of Karihome, and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries. One coauthor is a DGC employee, and the sponsor contributed to the study design and reviewed the manuscript.
In a subgroup of about 200 infants with at least one parent with eczema, doctor-diagnosed eczema was 64% lower with goat milk formula. Total adverse events were similar between groups, but infants on goat milk formula had more gastrointestinal complaints (237 vs. 175), most often constipation (46% vs 39%).
The randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled trial involved more than 2,100 infants. German pediatrician, scientist, and child nutrition authority, professor Berthold Koletzko of LMU University Hospital Munich led the study in collaboration with multiple research centers across Spain and Poland.
Addressing the “atopic march”
The findings in Clinical Nutrition arrive amid a growing international medical focus on early-life allergy prevention through infant nutrition. In Hong Kong alone, approximately 1.5 million people, or one in five individuals, have battled eczema, according to statistics from the Hong Kong Allergy Association.
A separate 2020 review in Acta Dermato-Venereologica estimates that a child’s risk of atopic dermatitis is roughly three times higher if one parent has the condition and about five times higher if both do.
To better understand the importance of early-life allergy prevention, Dr. Jiu-Yao Wang, superintendent of China Medical University Children’s Hospital and an expert in pediatric allergy and immunology, explains the concept of the “atopic march” — a cornerstone of allergy medicine.
He highlights that most allergic conditions take root during infancy, with eczema (atopic dermatitis) typically acting as the “first domino.” He notes this can progressively lead to food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and asthma.
“Crucially, an eczema diagnosis before a baby’s first birthday serves as a major red flag for future food allergies,” says Karihome. “Experts emphasize building a solid foundation for allergy prevention from the start through infant nutrition, prompting the international medical community to invest heavily in early-life allergy research — leading to today’s breakthrough.”
Comparisons to cow milk
The trial’s goat milk formula derived about half its fat from goat milk, with the rest from vegetable oils. The company says the formula also includes natural sn-2 palmitic acid and milk fat globule membranes, which are key components naturally found in breast milk.
The two study formulas differed in more than their milk source. The goat milk formula derived about half its fat from goat milk, with the rest from vegetable oils, and had a whey:casein ratio of 20:80. The cow milk formula, based on skim cow milk and whey, took 95% of its fat from vegetable oils and had a whey:casein ratio of 60:40.
While cow milk remains the dominant choice for many families transitioning from breast milk, Karihome says that the protein and milk fat profiles in whole goat milk are naturally closer to breast milk than standard cow milk formulas.
Karihome also says that goat milk contains lower levels of allergenic proteins such as αS1-casein compared to cow milk. Dominated by A2-type casein, its molecular structure is gentler on the digestive system, adds the company.
However, the trial’s own protocol notes that goat milk proteins can cross-react with cow milk proteins, so goat milk formula is not suitable for infants with cow milk protein allergy. The trial enrolled only families who already planned to formula-feed.
The brand also says that goat milk forms soft, loose curds during digestion that are easily broken down and absorbed in the baby's digestive tract.
Additionally, Karihome says that goat milk contains roughly six times the natural oligosaccharides of cow milk. It notes that these prebiotics feed beneficial bifidobacteria and support a healthy gut microbiome.
The study found that severe adverse events were more frequently reported in whole goat milk formula than cow formula, though only seven were judged at least probably related to the formula, split evenly between groups. Dropout was 15% in whole goat milk formula and 10% in cow formula.
The findings have not yet been replicated in an independent trial.
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