Danone research finds health and digestibility drive plant-based dairy alternatives
Key takeaways
- Danone research finds that health, taste, and digestibility drive plant-based dairy alternative consumption across 42,000 surveyed adults globally.
- More than half of respondents consume plant-based dairy alternatives, with 92% of plant-based drink users in a second survey finding them easy to digest.
- Younger consumers lead plant-based adoption, with 63% of Gen Z incorporating these products into their diets.
New research by Danone identifies health, taste, and digestibility as major drivers of plant-based dairy consumption. The company notes that plant-based yogurt and drink alternatives are becoming a more established part of everyday food choices.
Danone conducted two studies with Ipsos, one examining consumption patterns and motivations related to the consumption of plant-based dairy alternatives among 42,000 adults and the second assessing the perceived overall benefits of plant-based drinks among about 2,500 regular consumers of these products.
Nutrition Insight explores the studies’ findings with Danone’s Guillaume Millet, VP of the company’s plant-based division in Europe, and Giuseppe Battaini, senior director of nutrition and scientific affairs.
“The research shows that the perception of plant-based as a niche category is a fallacy, with more than half of consumers including plant-based products in their diets, including drinks and yogurt alternatives,” says Millet.
In this evolving category, he highlights that manufacturers need to meet growing consumer expectations across taste, nutrition, and overall product experience. “At Danone, we are working to reinforce plant-based as a smart, nutritionally adequate choice that responds to consumer needs.”
Battaini adds that people are increasingly choosing plant-based products for what they add to their diet, not what they replace. “Consumers seek foods that support their health, fit into their lifestyles, and make them feel good.”
He says that the nutritional benefits of plant-based foods are expected to evolve even further. “The naturally light, easy-to-digest experience — its inherent ‘goodness’ — is a vehicle for delivering the right fiber diversity to the gut microbiome. That’s what makes it so interesting for health, and why I think we’ll see a lot of new product innovation in this area.”
The study authors caution that the findings reflect consumption patterns and motivations rather than direct clinical or physiological measurements, urging further verification of the relationship between perception and biological effects in controlled experiments. The research was funded by Danone, and the results are published in Food Quality and Preference.
Health drivers
The first study examined consumption patterns and motivations related to plant-based dairy alternatives among consumers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Poland, Hungary, Sweden, Mexico, and Japan, with 3,000 respondents per country.
Among plant-based users, 61% reported consuming plant-based yogurt alternatives and 59% reported consuming plant-based drinks, says the company.
Danone notes that more than half of surveyed consumers were plant-based food users, with 42% of these users consuming plant-based products more than once a week.
The most frequently cited motivations for consuming these products include health (42%), taste (35%), naturalness (34%), and ease of digestion (32%). Moreover, a quarter of consumers who selected health as a consumption driver highlighted gut health support as a specific motivator.
The study authors note that one of the most “evident explanations” for plant-based dairy’s digestibility is the absence of lactose. “Differences in protein composition and digestion kinetics between cow’s milk and plant proteins may also influence digestive perception,” suggests the paper.
However, the researchers also highlight that perceived digestibility is “unlikely to be attributable solely to lactose removal from the diet.” They suggest that self-reported lactose intolerance often exceeds clinically confirmed prevalence and symptom severity does not always correlate with objective poor absorption of lactose.
Digestive comfort
Battaini says the studies identified digestive comfort as a key motivator in food choices, as consumers are focused on food’s nutritional value and how it makes them feel. The research indicates that digestibility is especially important among respondents reporting digestive problems, allergies, and food intolerances.
“People are choosing plant-based products, including drinks and yogurt alternatives, because they perceive them as naturally ‘light on the stomach,’ ‘easy to digest,’ and ‘non-bloating,’” he adds.
Omnivore and flexitarian users of plant-based dairy alternatives also more frequently reported “easy to digest” as a consumption driver, according to the study. The researchers note this reinforces the idea that plant-based products bring diversity to diets, instead of replacement. At the same time, consumption of these products was higher among people with a vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, or flexitarian lifestyle (70–86%) than omnivores (48%).
The in-depth analysis of regular plant-based drink consumers in the US, UK, and Germany reported that 92% agreed the drinks are easy to digest and 88% said they are light on the stomach.
“From a scientific perspective, there are several plausible hypotheses about what may influence how heavy or light a product feels during digestion, including differences in protein source, energy density, fat content, and overall composition,” says Battaini.
“Further research is required to better understand the mechanisms behind this experience, but the findings point to a clear opportunity to combine our scientific and consumer insights to develop products that address what’s most important to people: digestive comfort and overall well-being.”
Filling the fiber gap
Meanwhile, Battaini notes that consumers are placing an increasing focus on protein, sometimes at the expense of other important nutrients, such as fiber.
“Incremental plant-based choices can help close the fiber gap while providing high-quality protein and essential nutrients,” he suggests.
Millet says that in Europe, most adults fall short of the recommended fiber intake. However, he says that closing this gap doesn’t require an extreme approach.
“Everyday micro habits such as adding one fortified plant-based drink or yogurt alternative, for instance, at breakfast — which remains one of the biggest missed opportunities for fiber intake — can make a meaningful difference.”
“Consumers aren’t looking for major dietary overhauls — they want simple, sustainable swaps that fit easily into their lifestyles and deliver clear benefits for both their health and the planet, without compromising on taste and enjoyment.”
While fiber is still “chronically under-consumed globally,” Battaini notes that consumer interest in fiber has never been higher. “Fiber is one of the nutrients with the strongest scientific consensus around its benefits for gut health, metabolic health, and long-term well-being.”
“We use our scientific and nutritional expertise to continuously evolve our plant-based portfolio, meeting consumers where they are by offering products that combine great taste, enjoyment, and nutritional value in everyday moments,” he adds. “For example, in Europe, our Alpro oat range is a source of fiber and fits easily into breakfast routines, whether with cereals or in coffee.”
Younger consumers
The research also indicates a higher interest among younger adults in plant-based foods. Millet says these consumer groups are “driving the next wave of plant-based adoption.”
“The research shows that consumption is highest among younger adults, with 63% of Gen Z and 62% of Millennials incorporating plant-based products in their diets versus 55% for the general population.”
“We’re seeing younger consumers move away from restrictive eating and toward a more balanced, mindful approach to food,” adds Millet. “Rather than using plant-based products simply as substitutes, they’re increasingly incorporating them into their diets to add variety and support their overall well-being.”
However, the study notes that motivations differ by age. For example, older users (aged 45–65) are more likely to cite health as a reason to choose plant-based dairy alternatives (46% and 47%, respectively) than Gen Z (35%).
Older consumers are also more likely to prioritize digestibility, which the researchers suggest may reflect increased health awareness and preventive dietary behavior.
Meanwhile, Millet notes that younger consumer groups are looking for foods that fit into busy lifestyles and offer clear functional benefits.
He adds that this generation also has a “fascinating” appetite for new food and drink experiences. He says they are embracing creativity by mixing and reinventing traditional recipes or drinks, for example, combining Danone’s almond barista drink with iced coffee or making a matcha with its coconut milk.
Danone product development
Millet says that Danone is investing in research and innovation to develop plant-based products that deliver on taste, convenience, and nutrition. He notes that the studies’ findings are critical to help the company develop products that meet evolving consumer expectations in taste, texture, consumption occasion, and micronutrient adequacy.
“Consumer research helps us differentiate our dairy and plant-based products by building on their unique strengths.”
“It’s important to recognize that not all plant-based products are made equal,” he adds. “That’s why we focus on developing plant-based products that combine great taste with strong nutritional credentials, including fortification with essential nutrients that help support a healthy, balanced diet.”
He says that across Europe, most of Danone’s plant-based products are fortified with five essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and B vitamins, based on population needs, dietary patterns, and scientific recommendations.
“Through this fortification, we combine the intrinsic benefits of plant-based ingredients with our scientific expertise to deliver products that are not only enjoyable, but also provide the right balance of nutrients people need.”
Millet details: “In Europe, we have just launched Alpro Meal To Go, an on-the-go option for people looking for a nutritionally balanced meal, providing 20 g of plant protein and 26 vitamins and minerals with no artificial sweeteners, while also being a source of fiber and omega-3.”
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