Danone named first official yogurt and plant-based beverages sponsor at US Big Ten Conference
Key takeaways
- In a new mult-year partnership, Danone has become the first official yogurt and plant-based beverages sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, a US collegiate athletic conference.
- The sponsorship highlights Oikos high-protein yogurt and Silk nut- and soy-based milks and aims to bring nutrition expertise and product access to the Big Ten ecosystem.
- Starting in 2026, Danone will launch programs focusing on quality nutrition, food security, and healthy habits for the 14,000 student-athletes and 580,000 students in the Big Ten ecosystem.
Danone is the first official yogurt and plant-based beverages sponsor of the Big Ten Conference. Under a new multi-year partnership with the US collegiate athletic event, it is spotlighting its Oikos high-protein yogurt and Silk nut- and soy-based milks.
Within the partnership, Danone says it will explore nutrition needs of students and identify ways to “bring its expertise and expand product access to the Big Ten ecosystem.”
Starting in 2026, Danone will initiate programs that “showcase the benefits of quality nutrition” through Big Ten campuses, athletic venues, local food pantries, and digital platforms.
This network represents 14,000 student-athletes, 580,000 students, and the largest US collegiate fanbase.
“Led by our research and innovation team and nutrition scientists, by bringing Oikos and Silk to Big Ten campuses, we’re providing nutrient-dense products that help students and athletes thrive — on campus and beyond,” says Dan Magliocco, president of Danone North America.
“This partnership with the Big Ten extends Danone’s global legacy of leveraging nutrition science and innovation to bring health through food to as many people as possible.”
Throughout the partnership, Danone will prioritize brand activations, introducing Oikos and Silk through activations, athletic events, and retail promotions.
Scaling nutrition access with academia
The company also plans to tailor campus programs, working directly with health leaders across Big Ten campuses to “share nutrition science expertise and design initiatives that reflect real needs and lifestyles.”
Expanding nutrition access, Danone plans to build on existing programs to reach more students with accessible, nutritious food options that support overall well-being. It will also create programs and learning tools to help students “build life-long healthy habits.”
“Our students and communities deserve the best when it comes to their health,” says Dr. James Borchers, chief medical officer at the Big Ten Conference.
“This partnership with Danone is not only about access — it’s about fueling potential. By tackling challenges like food insecurity and expanding nutrition education, we’re helping students build habits today that will support them for years to come.”
Big Ten Network president, François McGillicuddy, adds: “The Big Ten Network is proud to team up with Danone, a partner who shares our passion for elevating the fan experience while promoting healthier choices.”
Danone’s US activity aligns with the geographical positioning of Big Ten campus communities, with a range of more than 50 farming partners and manufacturing sites in multiple states.
This includes Danone’s largest yogurt facility in Minster, Ohio, which produces two million pounds of yogurt daily, as well as suppliers in California’s Central Valley that supply all of its almonds.
Danone also recruits talent directly from Big Ten campuses, including in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Other food brand sponsors of the event include Blue Diamond Almonds and Campbell Snacks (maker of Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July tortilla chips, Kettle Brand and Cape Cod potato chips, and Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps).
Danone development pipeline
In other recent activities, Nutrition Insight attended Danone’s inauguration of its OneBiome Lab in Paris-Saclay, France. This research hub aims to bring the science of the gut microbiome closer to everyday nutrition.
We also caught up with Danone on the importance of personalized medical nutrition, through which familiar flavors help patients adhere to their prescribed plans and support their recovery. Addressing this, the company’s specialized nutrition brand, Nutricia, recently launched its first savory-flavored solution in the Fortimel PlantBased range.