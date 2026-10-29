IFF report maps GLP-1 eating moments from protein-first mornings to evening comfort
Key takeaways
- IFF’s report identifies ten distinct daily eating moments for GLP-1 users, spanning protein-packed mornings to evening comfort and social meals.
- The findings serve as a development roadmap for food manufacturers to create tailored, functional products with balanced nutrition and manageable portions.
- Built using AI behavioral data and consumer research, the report also highlights hydation as an additional key focus area across five specific need states.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has published its newest report, GLP-1 Consumer Moments of Opportunity. The overview uncovers ten emerging consumer moments that reflect the evolving needs of patients seeking nutritional support while on GLP-1 medications.
GLP-1 drugs lessen appetites to reduce food intake, and IFF’s research outlines that consumers are re-evaluating their food and beverage choices throughout the day. New eating occasions range from protein-focused morning routines and post-workout reward to planned indulgence, social moments, and end-of-day comfort.
The report is positioned as a formulation roadmap to guide manufacturers in designing products that appeal to the rapidly growing number of GLP-1 users.
“What GLP-1 users need from food and beverage products depends on the moment, and those needs can change many times throughout the day,” says Yuvraj Arora, president of IFF Taste.
“The most successful innovations will be designed around the occasions that matter most to consumers, delivering the right balance of nutrition, enjoyment, and functionality for each one. Understanding these moments can unlock entirely new avenues for innovation.”
To develop the report, IFF partnered with InsightsNow, an AI-powered market research service. The data combines proprietary consumer research with GLP-1 users, analysis of snacking behaviors, review of more than 25,000 social media posts related to GLP-1 use and snacking, and secondary industry data.
The project also leveraged InsightsNow’s AI-powered behavioral intelligence platform, Claira, to uncover the relationships between consumer context, internal needs, and external motivators.
Evolving eating occasions
The first trend on IFF’s list is “Protein-First Wake-Up,” in which consumers are seeking an easy, appealing way to start the day and make progress toward their nutrition goals.
This is followed by “Midday Bridge” from late morning through to early afternoon, when consumers look for satisfying nourishment between meals without feeling overly full.
“Post-Dose Recovery Window” occurs when many GLP-1 users report discomfort or heightened sensory sensitivity around dosing. They may prefer mild flavors and easy-to-consume formats, IFF highlights.
Meanwhile, “On-the-Go Fuel Stop” happens when busy schedules create demand for convenient, portable options with flexible portions.
“End-of-Day Emotional Reset” occurs after a stressful day of work or study, when GLP-1 users often seek comfort through familiar flavors and appealing textures.
A moment called “Planned Indulgence” centers on a deliberate choice to enjoy food. At this time, consumers intentionally choose small, enjoyable treats that deliver flavor and satisfaction.
“Nutritional Insurance Check” takes place at the end of the day, when some consumers assess whether their intake has met their nutritional goals.
After physical activities, “Post-Workout Reward” moments offer opportunities to combine a refreshing sensory experience with relevant nutrition, adds IFF.
The “Social Table Moment” is when consumers want to enjoy food in a social setting, where flexible servings, shareable formats, and culturally familiar flavors can make their participation easier.
The trend “Compliance Snack” is an occasion when consumers seek confidence that their snacking choices align with their nutrition and wellness objectives.
Hydration on rise
The report additionally identifies “Hydration Plus,” which brings the Consumer Moments approach into beverage design. According to IFF, this is a growing area of opportunity for beverage developers.
Rather than viewing hydration as a single necessity, the company’s research identifies five hydration need states: “Replenish, Maintain, Revitalize, Perform, and Connect” as a framework for designing beverages that better align with consumers' evolving routines and expectations.
“One of the clearest findings is that nutrition isn’t the only thing consumers are thinking about,” says Mark Haupt, chief medical officer and VP of Health Sciences R&D for IFF Health & Biosciences.
“What remains constant is the desire for foods and beverages that help them meet their health goals while still enjoying the experience.”
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