Arla Foods Ingredients & Valio target GLP-1 and healthy aging needs with dairy proteins
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are driving demand for small-format whey products that prevent muscle loss and support digestion.
- Advanced dairy processing, such as fractionation and hydrolysis, enables targeted benefits for cognitive health, performance, and healthy aging.
- Strict claims regulations hinder packaging messaging, while price sensitivity and supply chain risks create broader market pressures.
As the global appetite for high-quality dairy protein surges, functional ingredient leaders are innovating with next-generation proteins designed to address evolving health trends — from GLP-1 companion nutrition to multifunctional healthy aging solutions.
Nutrition Insight sits down with representatives from Arla Foods Ingredients and Valio to discuss GLP-1-driven weight-loss nutrition, high-purity whey innovations, advanced milk fractionation, and navigating global regulatory and supply chain hurdles.
“Demand for whey protein is surging globally, with manufacturers running at or near maximum capacity. This is being driven not just by the ongoing protein megatrend, but also by increasing GLP-1 use, which has highlighted mainstream consumer concerns about muscle maintenance,” says Katrine Helene Fruergaard Holm, marketing manager at Arla Foods Ingredients.
“Interest is growing in products in smaller serving sizes that offer high levels of protein. Whey proteins are ideal for such products, as they can provide all the essential amino acids vital for muscle health.”
Consumer demand for smaller sizes that pack a bigger nutritional punch is largely driven by the advent of appetite-reducing GLP-1 medications, which cause rapid weight loss but also the risk of muscle degradation without adequate nutrition.
“Adequate protein intake is a particular concern,” Holm continues. “While lean muscle loss typically comprises 25% of total mass loss with traditional weight-management interventions, this can be as high as 40% with GLP-1 use.”
“Furthermore, this can continue to be a problem after coming off GLP-1 medication — a point at which many people start to regain weight. During treatment, they often eat less and may consume less protein because they feel less hungry and have smaller meals.”
Meanwhile, healthy aging remains a major long-term driver for the category, according to Annamari Lammi, SVP of Powders and Baby Food at Valio. “Consumers across different life stages are looking for support from dairy proteins for areas such as muscle health, satiety, digestive well-being, vitality, and recovery.”
“At the same time, consumers increasingly expect more than one benefit from a product. We see particular interest in combinations such as protein with digestive well-being, weight management, or healthy aging.”
What’s next for whey
Holm says that whey protein is ideal for addressing the particular issues associated with rapid weight loss from GLP-1s due to its amino acid profile, high digestibility, and science-backed benefits for muscle maintenance and restoration.
Arla Foods Ingredients has developed application suggestions for great-tasting, high-protein, lactose-reduced options tailored to the GLP-1 market.
“Our latest concepts feature our Lacprodan BLG-100 and Nutrilac ProteinBoost whey protein solutions and include a water-based high-protein shot, a fermented shot, and fermented drinking and spoonable yogurts,” Holm details.
“They deliver all the essential amino acids vital for muscle health in small formats that appeal to reduced appetites. They also incorporate probiotics or cultures to additionally support digestive well-being. Catering to this segment with a range of different formats makes whey a trusted nutritional friend, both while consumers are on GLP-1 medication and also when they come off it and want more ‘normal’ food formats.”
MFGM-boosted formulas
According to Lammi, Valio sees “new age dairy” as the combination of advanced dairy science, targeted nutrition, and scientifically supported consumer benefits.
“Our current innovation focus includes high-protein dairy ingredients, advanced protein processing and hydrolysis, and milk fractionation technologies that allow us to develop solutions for increasingly specific nutritional needs,” she highlights.
“For example, our clinical research has shown promising results for high-protein dairy products rich with milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) in supporting physical performance and cognitive well-being during aging.”
She adds that the company has also demonstrated that protein-hydrolyzed lactose-free milk produced with Valio technology can improve digestive tolerance among people with functional gastrointestinal disorders or milk intolerance.
Market challenges in dairy
Even while the rise of GLP-1 medications, active aging trends, and social media discussions around protein have further increased health literacy and awareness, Arla Foods Ingredients’ Holm sees a growing disconnect between what consumers are ready to understand and what food manufacturers are allowed to communicate on pack.
“While scientific evidence consistently shows that not all proteins are nutritionally equivalent, regulatory frameworks generally allow only broad protein-related claims, such as ‘protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.’”
“These claims apply to protein as a category and do not differentiate between protein sources,” she underscores.
This creates a challenge for communicating the value of whey protein. “Current regulations focus on approved health claims linked to protein overall rather than differences in protein quality between sources,” notes Holm.
“As a result, consumers increasingly understand that protein matters, but they receive limited information about which proteins may be most effective for specific outcomes. This leaves a significant communication gap between nutrition science and consumer understanding.”
For brands and ingredient suppliers, Holm stresses that the opportunity lies in educating health care professionals, scientific stakeholders, and consumers through channels beyond packaging, while helping consumers understand the importance of protein quality, rather than solely looking at quantity.
Lammi at Valio notes that an increasingly fragmented consumer demand offers another major challenge. “Some consumers are willing to pay for premium products, while others remain highly price-conscious. This creates a need for more targeted solutions rather than one-size-fits-all offerings.”
“Geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty, and economic changes also affect global dairy markets, supply chains, and investment decisions,” she continues. “At the same time, climate-related challenges, extreme weather, and animal health risks can increase volatility in milk production.”
“For the dairy industry, the challenge is therefore twofold: remaining agile and competitive in an uncertain operating environment while continuing to improve the sustainability and resilience of food production.”
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