Stasis extends day-and-night supplements to children on prescription stimulants
Key takeaways
- Stasis has launched Stasis Kids, a day-and-night nutritional supplement line designed specifically to complement prescription stimulant routines for children aged six to 17.
- The Daytime formula includes ingredients such as ashwagandha, L-theanine, and saffron to support stress response, mood, and focus, while the Nighttime formula uses magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B6 to aid relaxation and sleep.
- The company says the line addresses common daytime tradeoffs and nutrient depletion in children using prescription stimulants.
Stasis has introduced Stasis Kids, a day-and-night nutritional supplement system made for children aged six to 17 who are taking prescription stimulants. Available in gummies and capsules, the line’s Daytime and Nighttime formulas are designed to “round out” a child’s existing stimulant routine rather than replace elements of it.
Prescription stimulants are medications such as Methylphenidate (Ritalin) or Amphetamine (Adderall), which are commonly prescribed to help children manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
The brand stresses that while prescription stimulants are essential for many families, they typically lead to children’s energy and focus levels tapering later in the day, while leading to evenings that can be harder to wind down from.
Dan Freed, founder and CEO of Stasis, grew up taking stimulants and experienced the tradeoffs firsthand. “I created Stasis Kids because I wish it was available for me when I was a child,” he comments.
Freed founded Stasis Kids based on surveyed parents’ expressed needs. “They’re looking for a way to support their child’s daily experience, and that’s what we built Stasis Kids to do.”
Relieving cortisol levels and oxidative stress
Beyond offering baseline nutrition, Stasis Kids comprises ingredients that support cortisol levels, antioxidants for everyday oxidative stress, and nutrients that support the body’s natural sleep-wake rhythm.
The Daytime option accompanies a child’s stimulant in the morning. It contains KSM-66 Ashwagandha at 300 mg. The company says an eight-week, placebo-controlled study in 58 children found this was the optimal dose to support the body’s stress response.
The supplement also includes L-theanine at 200 mg, which supports a calm, alert state without drowsiness, as well as Saffr’activ Saffron at 30 mg to support steady mood through the day, and vitamin D3, vitamin B12, and selenium.
Meanwhile, the Nighttime variety should be taken 30 to 60 minutes before bed. It contains magnesium glycinate at 50 mg, zinc glycinate at 15 mg, and vitamin B6 as P5P (pyridoxal-5’-phosphate) at 1.7 mg. According to Stasis, these are three nutrients that children who take stimulants are more likely to run low on.
The formula also includes 150 mg of L-theanine for relaxation and 40 mg of vitamin C.
Supporting medication use
In 2023, 16.5 million people in the US were dispensed a prescription stimulant, up 48% in a decade, according to an analysis prepared for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to Stasis, the new offering for kids is third-party tested for active ingredients, microbials, heavy metals, and pesticides. It claims that every formula is free from the top nine major food allergens, contains no artificial dyes, and is low in sugar.
Stasis’ products are also developed with input from the Stasis Scientific Advisory Board.
“The need for a pediatric supplement that supports a positive mood, promotes calm, and makes it easier for kids to get the nutrients they need in one convenient form is enormous,” says Perry Mandanis, member of the Stasis Scientific Advisory Board, who is also a Board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist.
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