FrieslandCampina’s Vivinal GOS targets children’s gut health in ex vivo study
Key takeaways
- Vivinal GOS demonstrated consistent, dose-dependent prebiotic effects on gut microbiota for children aged three to 12 in an ex vivo study.
- The ingredient increased beneficial gut bacteria and boosted production of health-promoting short-chain fatty acids.
- Significant improvements in microbial activity and gut barrier integrity in a cell model occurred even at the lowest tested dose of 1.25 g per day.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients has released new findings from an ex vivo study using gut microbiota samples from children aged three to 12, which evaluated its Vivinal GOS (galacto-oligosaccharide) ingredient for gut microbiome support.
The study suggests that the prebiotic may support gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria to produce metabolites associated with immunity and neuroprotection. Notably, researchers observed significant changes even at the lowest dose tested.
According to the global supplier, the findings strengthen the scientific foundation for innovation in an age group that remains comparatively under-researched. It notes that most pediatric research into galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) has focused on infants or toddlers.
“Children’s nutritional needs continue to evolve beyond infancy, yet much of the prebiotic science available today comes from research in infants and adults. If we want to create better nutrition for children, we need science that reflects their needs too,” says Jouke Veldman, global marketing director of Early Life Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
Testing three doses in microbiota samples
FrieslandCampina Ingredients published the study in Frontiers in Nutrition in collaboration with preclinical research organization Cryptobiotix, using its predictive ex vivo SIFR technology platform.
The study tested three doses of Vivinal GOS, reflecting daily intakes of 1.25, 2.5, and 5 g GOS, on gut microbiota derived from fecal samples from two groups of children aged three to six and six to 12.
Researchers studied the microbial composition and metabolite production of these samples, while recording the effects of GOS fermentation metabolites on gut barrier integrity using a co-culture model of intestinal and immune cells.
According to the findings, Vivinal GOS produced consistent, dose-dependent effects across both age groups, including a pronounced bifidogenic response, increases in other beneficial microbial taxa, and greater production of the short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) acetate, propionate, and butyrate compared to the control.
Additionally, metabolomics analysis revealed that GOS fermentation by gut bacteria enhanced the production of several metabolites associated with improved gut health and immunity, as well as neuroprotection.
Fermentation samples also produced dose-dependent improvements in epithelial barrier integrity in the co-culture model, add the study authors.
The researchers recorded significant effects across several measures at the lowest dose tested — 1.25 g/day — which they consider an important starting point for future research into effective GOS dosing in children.
“With more than 75 years of expertise in early life nutrition, our strong heritage in prebiotic science, and Vivinal GOS — the most researched GOS ingredient globally — we can continue building on these findings to explore new territories, from gut health and immunity to the gut–brain axis,” says Veldman.
Advancing children’s nutrition solutions
These latest findings add to a growing body of research exploring the benefits of Vivinal GOS, which has been the focal point of more than 70 clinical studies across digestive health, immune health, mineral absorption, and the gut–brain axis, according to FrieslandCampina Ingredients.
One paper found that Vivinal GOS increased iron absorption by 62% in iron-deficient Kenyan infants. Another study revealed that adding Vivinal GOS mitigated the adverse effects of iron supplementation on gut microbiota and infections.
In other recent developments in the field, gut health ingredients specialist Clasado Biosciences expanded the distribution of its Bimuno GOS ingredient across adult nutrition products in the UK and Ireland. According to the company, the ingredient reaches the colon intact and selectively feeds beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacilli.
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