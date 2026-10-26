FDA proposes action levels on cadmium in processed baby and toddler foods
Key takeaways
- The FDA is seeking public feedback on new guidance to help manufacturers reduce cadmium in processed foods for babies and young children.
- Infants and young children are especially vulnerable to heavy metal exposure due to their smaller bodies and unique metabolisms.
- Public comments on the new draft guidance are open until January 21, 2027, building on prior efforts that successfully established action levels for lead and inorganic arsenic.
The US FDA is seeking public input to help guide food manufacturers on reducing cadmium levels in processed foods for babies and young children. The proposal falls within the agency’s Closer to Zero initiative, which is focused on reducing dietary exposure to heavy metals like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury to as low as possible.
The draft outlines “action levels” for cadmium levels in processed foods intended for babies and young children: 10 parts per billion (ppb) for fruits, vegetables, and measures alongside 25 ppb for single-ingredient carrots and 45 ppb for dry infant cereals. It also suggests 20 ppb for yogurts, puddings, and custards while setting 25 ppb for single-ingredient meals.
The proposed levels do not apply for infant formula, beverages, raw agricultural commodities, homemade foods, or snack foods. The FDA is accepting public comments from December 22, 2026, till January 21, 2027.
“Cadmium is widely present in nature both as an element in the earth’s crust and through pollution. Therefore, it can show up in low levels in food,” details the FDA.
“Low-level cadmium exposure is common and generally not harmful, but too much can pose risks to human health. Babies and young children can be more susceptible to the effects of heavy metals, like cadmium, because of their different metabolisms and small body sizes.”
Successful action levels
While it may not be possible to completely eliminate heavy metals from food, the federal agency says that similar action levels set for other contaminants in the food chain have been effective.
Previous efforts include setting action levels for inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal and lead in processed food intended for babies and young children, alongside proposals for action levels to reduce lead in juices.
One FDA study of chemical contaminants in infant formula published in April found that most tested products meet the agency’s safety standards with undetectable or low levels of contaminants like lead and arsenic. This Market Basket Survey is the FDA’s largest and most comprehensive examination of contaminants in baby milk products available on the national market.
“Foods such as pureed and packaged fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains, dairy, and proteins, deliver vitamins and other nutrients that are essential for brain development, immune function, and bone strength,” states the FDA.
“Because foods get their nutrients from the environments where they are grown and raised, they can also absorb trace amounts of heavy metals present in those environments, such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.”
Other infant nutrition safety concerns
In other advances to raise the safety standard of early life nutrition, one recent US study found that certain fats used in infant formula may be linked to liver fat buildup. Scientists fed newborn pigs formula containing specific medium-chain fats and found that they developed liver fat faster than piglets fed long-chain fats, even though the formula contained the same amount of protein and calories.
In May, an investigation into Nestlé’s and Danone’s contaminated infant formula led by Radio France, RTS (Switzerland), and RTBF (Belgium), exposed delays and silent recalls for potentially harmful products.
Upcoming webinars
Beyond Processing: What Really Makes Food Nutritious
KHNI
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga