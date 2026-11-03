Kerry’s Bio-K+ expands probiotic Pro Line to Walmart and Costco in US and Canada
Key takeaways
- Kerry’s probiotic brand Bio-K+ is expanding its professional-grade Pro Line across major US and Canadian retail through Walmart and Costco.
- The brand features targeted formulas like Antibio Pro to help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea and FODMAP-Friendly IBS Pro for managing IBS-D symptoms.
- Bio-K+ is also scaling beyond traditional retail into convenience stores via Circle K and expanding global e-commerce distribution through platforms like iHerb and Vitacost.
Kerry’s probiotics brand Bio-K+ has expanded the distribution of its professional-grade Pro Line across the US and Canada, including its targeted capsule formulas Antibio Pro and IBS Pro (irritable bowel syndrome). The rollout spans mass retail through Walmart and the warehouse club channel via Costco.
Designed around Bio-K+’s proprietary three-strain blend (Lacticaseibacillus casei LBC80R, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CLR2, and Lactobacillus acidophilus CL1285), the 50 billion CFU formulas offer shelf-stable, delayed-release support for targeted health needs.
Antibio Pro holds Health Canada approval to help reduce the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD) and Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) in hospitalized patients, while the FODMAP-Friendly certified IBS Pro is formulated specifically to help manage stool frequency and improve quality of life for individuals with diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D).
“Expanding our retail presence is an important part of our long-term growth strategy and our commitment to making trusted, scientifically backed probiotic solutions more accessible to consumers,” says Caroline Côté, marketing director at Bio-K+.
“From pharmacies and grocery stores to convenience and e-commerce, we are continuing to meet consumers where they shop, while staying true to the science, quality, and expertise that have defined Bio-K+ for more than three decades.”
Grocery, convenience, and e-commerce growth
Bio-K+ develops and manufactures select products at its vertically integrated facility in Laval, Quebec, giving the brand control from strain development through to finished product. This has helped establish Bio-K+ in gut health and the most recommended probiotic in Canada by pharmacists and physicians for eight consecutive years, according to Kerry.
Bio-K+ has been accelerating its grocery presence in the US. Since the beginning of the year, its shelf-stable probiotic capsules and Kids Stick Packs have launched across Albertsons Companies, marking its largest divisional expansion to date.
The brand has also expanded to Harris Teeter, a North Carolina-based grocery chain, strengthening its presence across the Southeastern US. It is now available at 500 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, with enhanced placement for probiotic drinkables in select stores.
In Canada, the brand says it is continuing to deepen its presence in Quebec while expanding into new retail channels.
At Jean Coutu, Bio-K+’s longstanding partner in the province’s pharmacy channel, the brand has secured enhanced shelf space and now offers its full range of 12-pack probiotic drinkables, including vegan and dairy-based options.
In July, Bio-K+ also launched its Active Probiotic Shots in Strawberry and Raspberry flavors across more than 340 Circle K locations in Ontario, marking the brand’s first entry into the convenience channel with grab-and-go gut health solutions.
Beyond brick-and-mortar retail, Bio-K+ says it is strengthening its global e-commerce presence across popular online channels. In March, it entered iHerb, offering its gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO shelf-stable probiotics to global consumers. In August, Bio-K+ expanded into iHerb-owned Vitacost in the US and Canada.
Upcoming webinars
Beyond Processing: What Really Makes Food Nutritious
KHNI
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga