Clasado Biosciences secures ACI Group as UK and Irish distributor for Bimuno GOS prebiotic
Key takeaways
- Clasado Biosciences has appointed ACI Group to distribute its Bimuno GOS prebiotic ingredient across adult nutrition products in the UK and Ireland.
- Bimuno GOS is a versatile, science-backed prebiotic ingredient supported by over 135 scientific publications and 25 clinical trials.
- The partnership aims to capitalize on the rising UK demand for functional gut health products and help consumers bridge the dietary fiber intake gap.
Gut health ingredients specialist Clasado Biosciences has selected distributor ACI Group for its Bimuno GOS galactooligosaccharide ingredient across adult nutrition products in the UK and Ireland.
The timing of the deal reflects a strong demand in gut health. Innova Market Insights data shows that this category is a leading functional focus for British consumers, with a quarter purchasing gut health products.
“ACI Group is one of the most knowledgeable distributors for the health and nutrition market, and appointing them as our partner for Bimuno GOS is a great match,” comments Marcelo Durante, VP of Sales and Marketing at Clasado Biosciences.
“This partnership brings together our world-leading gut microbiome science with ACI’s commercial and market expertise. It’s a combination that will help brands and formulators here create genuinely differentiated, evidence-based products that make a real difference for consumers.”
Bimuno GOS benefits
Available in powder and syrup formats, Bimuno GOS features a unique structure of non-digestible galactooligosaccharides (GOS). According to Clasado Biosciences, it reaches the colon intact and selectively feeds beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli.
In terms of formulation versatility, Clasado Biosciences says that the ingredient remains stable across a wide range of pH levels and temperatures, making it suitable for applications from supplements and functional foods to beverages and pet nutrition.
The company adds that Bimuno GOS was designed for “high selectivity, excellent tolerability, and clinically proven efficacy at low doses.” It has proven prebiotic benefits from as little as 380 mg, with clinical support starting at 1.37 g, which Clasado Biosciences says is the lowest in the GOS category for the general population.
“The market continues to move toward clinically substantiated, science-led ingredients, and Bimuno GOS is backed by an exceptional body of clinical evidence of more than 135 scientific publications, including over 25 clinical trials,” says Gareth Clark, sales director at ACI Group.
“We see significant opportunities across gut health, active nutrition, women’s health, and healthy aging, and we’re excited to work with Clasado to help brands and formulators bring innovative new products to the UK and Irish markets.”
Earlier this year, a study in healthy male athletes comparing Bimuno GOS to a placebo found that it improved gut barrier integrity, reduced the severity of gastrointestinal symptoms, and reduced upper respiratory symptoms.
Annika Malmros, Director of Business Development at Clasado, adds: “It is important to note that despite fiber’s well-established benefits, the average UK adult consumes around 15–16 g per day, against the British Nutrition Foundation recommendation of 30 g.”
“This persistent gap is something that a prebiotic ingredient like Bimuno GOS is ideally placed to help close, in addition to the health benefits it offers.”
Global expansion pipeline
Last June, Clasado Biosciences appointed Pharmanutra as its distributor for Bimuno GOS across the Italian supplements, F&B, and pet nutrition markets.
In May, Clasado Biosciences partnered with Prokopton to expand its distribution footprint for Bimuno GOS in France, which it highlighted as another significant European market for prebiotics. Prokopton similarly supplies the ingredient to French brands and manufacturers in supplements, F&B, and pet nutrition.
The ingredient is also approved for use in products listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia. Last year, Clasado Biosciences reached a regulatory milestone for Bimuno. This covers dietary supplements for therapeutic purposes.
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