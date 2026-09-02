Vitafoods Asia 2026: Arjuna Natural targets modern formats for Ayurvedic ingredients
Key takeaways
- Arjuna Natural is adapting Ayurvedic botanicals in new formats, such as beverages and gummies, through water-dispersible and liposomal delivery technologies.
- The company tailors its formulations to different Asian and global markets, focusing on cognition, joint health, immunity, stress, and endurance.
- Arjuna Natural says bioavailability, sensory performance, and regulatory readiness are key to expanding science-backed Ayurveda ingredients beyond traditional formats.
Arjuna Natural highlights how its Ayurvedic ingredients move beyond traditional supplement formats through its water-dispersible systems, liposomal delivery, and technologies to boost bioavailability.
Live at Vitafoods Asia 2026, Dr. Benny Antony, managing director of Arjuna Natural, tells Nutrition Insight how its delivery technologies, bioavailable ingredients, and localized formulation are shaping the company’s approach across Asian markets.
“The nutraceutical industry is in the mode of rapid transformation, driven by a self-empowered, health-conscious consumer base, demanding clinically validated solutions that bring measurable outcomes,” he tells us.
“Being an Indian company, Ayurveda is a way of life, and science is the ground for any explanation, formulation, or claims. This is the new normal that has spread all across the globe, with the APAC region being the center of this wellness revolution. Among these, China governs the major share.”
Boosting bioavailability and format flexibility
Antony highlights that the company’s water-dispersible powders make taking supplements a “fun and easy habit,” which helps people stick to their health routines.
“Technologies such as multi-emulsification keep the power of the ingredients even when they are mixed into complicated food matrices. For companies, this offers a way to stand out and reach people across the many different markets in Asia. At Arjuna, our water-dispersible systems for BCM-95, Shoden, Okravive, and Oxystorm deliver that — high-quality wellness in forms that people enjoy.”
He exemplifies the company’s BCM-95, which is clinically proven to “remain in the blood for more than eight hours.” Arjuna Natural notes this ingredient is a 100% pure turmeric extract with enhanced absorption, combining curcuminoids with turmeric essential oil.
“Equally versatile in applications, the water-dispersible and oil-compatible systems now enable curcumin to be incorporated into cookies, chocolates, gummies, and beverages — stain-free, heat-stable, and consistent — without compromising efficacy,” Antony adds.
“This allows brands to move beyond pills and meet consumers in the formats they prefer, delivering high-performance wellness in everyday products.”
Previous research by the company also indicated that withanolide glycosides can boost ashwagandha’s bioavailability. The company noted this as the “first direct evidence” in humans that the content and type of compounds in the extract change absorption and efficacy.
Preventive health priorities
Antony notes that Arjuna Natural focuses on preventive health priorities for cognition, immunity, joint health, endurance, and stress at industry events such as Vitafoods Asia 2026. In Bangkok, the company is showcasing “high-potency Shoden and memory power Somin-On from ashwagandha extract.”
Last year, Shoden was approved by Health Canada as a Natural Health Product. According to Arjuna Natural, this botanical is noted for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Moreover, the company is presenting BCM-95, Oxystorm — a patented and concentrated Amaranthus extract — and endurance booster Okravive.
“To keep up with the demand for convenient modern formats, we developed liposomal technology for controlled release and higher bioavailability of ingredients, giving greater flexibility to formulators,” Antony adds.
He also highlights Speedtech, Arjuna Natural’s proprietary technology behind Rhuleave-K, which offers targeted delivery. He notes this technology is popular among Asian formulators and brands.
Rhuleave-K combines turmeric and Boswellia with other actives, designed to deliver fast pain relief and reduce inflammation, notes the company.
Tailoring products and formulations
Arjuna Natural’s understanding of the market and local trends supports customers to enter the market in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, says Antony.
“We give them all the documents for easy processing of local compliance. When it comes to making products, our special systems like Liposymbio and Speedtech technology help brands create products that are good for people, taste great, and work well in formats such as drinks, gummies, and more.”
He notes that the company adapts its solutions through regulatory readiness, sensory engineering, and localized formulation to create science-backed botanicals that “taste good, comply locally, and fit seamlessly into Asia’s diverse consumer lifestyles.”
“We standardize blends and extract ratios for regional health necessities — cognitive wellness in China and joint health in Southeast Asia — supported by our joint R&D lab with UndoAge in China. Our portfolio is flexible across water-dispersible, effervescent powders and softgel formats.”
On improving flavor and texture, Antony notes that the company reduces chalkiness and bitterness in its botanicals, such as Shoden. This ashwagandha extract is standardized to 35% withanolide glycosides. The water-soluble version is suitable for beverages, gummies, and bars at a daily dose of 60 mg.
To ensure seamless market entry for customers, the company offers dossiers that are compliance-ready for Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia, China’s National Medical Products Administration, and other regional frameworks.
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