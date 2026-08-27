Collagen innovations shift beyond beauty to science-backed longevity
Key takeaways
- Collagen innovations are expanding into muscle, bone, cognitive, and metabolic health, in addition to traditional applications in beauty and joint health.
- Ingredient companies caution against generalizing collagen, highlighting how differences in source, processing, and peptide profile can affect efficacy.
- Experts stress the importance of ingredient-specific evidence and real-world evidence of multifunctional solutions.
Already a staple ingredient for beauty-from-within and mobility solutions, collagen and its peptides are moving into new application areas as interest grows in longevity and multifunctional nutrition. Ingredient suppliers note that the next phase of innovation will depend on targeted applications, ingredient-specific science, and clinically validated benefits.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that 52% of consumers globally are including more collagen in their diet, while supplement and sports nutrition launches featuring collagen grew 17% annually from July 2021 to June 2026. Skin, joint, and bone health remain the leading health claims.
Nutrition Insight meets with Bioberica, BioCell Technology, PharmaLinea, and DolCas Biotech to explore the future of collagen, from new health areas and research gaps to building multifunctional formulations.
Daniel Martinez-Puig, head of R&D Human Health at Bioiberica, says the next wave of collagen innovation will be propelled by formulators becoming more specific on how existing ingredients can be used in applications, more than discovering new ones.
“As consumers embrace broader health goals such as healthy aging and longevity, they are looking for more targeted products that help them stay active, independent, and healthier for longer.”
He notes that the market is increasingly moving toward specific collagen ingredients with clear and scientifically substantiated health benefits, instead of broad multibenefit products.
“This shift is creating opportunities across areas like beauty, specific mobility support such as joint health or muscle health maintenance, and nutritional strategies that complement emerging trends such as GLP-1 therapies.”
Although skin and joint health are still the most established areas for collagen, Amir Vanderfox, global sales manager at BioCell Technology, believes “we’re only scratching the surface of collagen’s potential.”
“Emerging research is exploring areas like healthy aging, gut health, cognitive health, and muscle function, but more long-term clinical studies are needed to better understand these benefits across different populations. As the science evolves, we expect collagen’s role in overall wellness to continue expanding.”
Research gaps
Although the science on collagen is evolving, Maja Orešnik, science and research director at PharmaLinea, says that one major gap in collagen research is the overgeneralization of results between collagens that differ in source, processing, molecular weight, and peptide profile.
“Evidence and clinically validated doses from one specific material should not automatically be applied to another.”
She points to a need for larger, longer, and independently replicated trials using well-characterized ingredients, diverse populations, and clinically meaningful outcomes.
KG Rao, CEO of DolCas Biotech, adds that future long-term clinical studies should focus on cardiovascular health, wound healing, muscle function, tendon repair, metabolic health, and healthy aging across diverse populations.
He underscores that not all collagen peptides are biologically equivalent. For example, he says that factors such as peptide profile, tripeptide content, molecular weight distribution, and clinical validation may have a greater influence on efficacy than collagen source or dosage alone.
“Studies should also compare different collagen peptide profiles, as bioactive tripeptides, particularly Gly-Pro-Hyp (GPH), may provide superior absorption and biological activity,” he notes.
Ingredient combinations
For multifunctional products that combine collagen with other ingredients, such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, or biotics, the experts underscore the importance of distinguishing collagen’s contribution through research.
Bioiberica’s Martinez-Puig cautions against assuming that combining ingredients automatically creates greater benefits. “To demonstrate genuine added benefits, each ingredient should first have robust, ingredient-specific scientific evidence supporting its individual effects.”
“This includes clarity on which collagen ingredient to use, because different collagen ingredients have distinct characteristics, biological activity profiles, and levels of supporting evidence, which should be considered when aligning an ingredient with a specific health objective.”
For example, he notes that native (undenatured) type II collagen, such as Bioiberica’s Collavant n2 ingredient, is designed to support joint health at a low effective dose of 40 mg/day, which indicates that it can be included in combination formulations that address broader healthy aging needs.
Moreover, he says that a six-month clinical trial showed that Collavant n2 at 40 mg/day supports cartilage health by analyzing a biomarker in healthy, active individuals. The ingredient was shown to support joint comfort, recovery from exercise-induced joint discomfort, quality of life, and cartilage health.
After selecting the appropriate collagen ingredient, Martinez-Puig says that formulators should evaluate the collagen combination to understand whether it delivers added or synergistic effects beyond what each ingredient achieves individually.
“Ultimately, the most credible multifunctional products won’t be defined by the number of ingredients they contain, but by the quality of the science behind them.”
Science-backed multifunctionality
Vanderfox highlights that high-quality clinical research can help advance multifunctional nutrition and provide consumers greater confidence in the products they choose.
“At BioCell Collagen, our proprietary matrix of hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin sulfate has demonstrated clinical benefits that cannot simply be assumed by combining those ingredients separately. True synergy should always be supported by clinical evidence.”
DolCas Biotech’s Rao suggests a comprehensive three-stage approach to developing multifunctional products.
“First, cell-based and in vitro mechanistic studies should compare a control, collagen-only, individual active ingredient, and combination groups to determine whether observed benefits are attributable to collagen, the companion ingredients, or true synergy.”
“Second, animal studies should confirm biological activity and establish effective dosage,” he adds. “Finally, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials remain the gold standard.”
Moreover, Rao says that minimizing external variables is critical for beauty-from-within studies. “Participants should have comparable baseline characteristics and follow identical skin care, cosmetic, dietary, and sun protection routines.”
Rather than relying on within-group changes, he notes that data analysis should compare improvement between treatment and placebo groups. Rao says that DolCas Biotech’s marine collagen tripeptide ingredient, Morikol, has been evaluated through cell-based, mechanistic, animal, pharmacokinetic, and randomized clinical studies.
Meanwhile, PharmaLinea’s Orešnik notes that companies often study only the finished products because trials to compare placebo, collagen alone, the complementary ingredient alone, and the complete formulation are expensive.
“This can validate the product’s overall benefit, but not the contribution of each ingredient or a true synergistic effect,” she details. “However, clinical trials are simulating real-life use, and for the end consumer, this is more important than distinguishing the effects of individual ingredients.”
Challenges shaping innovation
A key challenge shaping innovation in the EU is the absence of authorized collagen-specific health claims for existing and emerging indications, Orešnik points out.
“Claims may be based on added vitamins or minerals, but must not imply that collagen itself has the authorized benefit. Novel peptide fractions, production technologies, and collagen sources may also require case-by-case novel-food assessment, while disease-related positioning such as osteoporosis prevention must be avoided.”
Rao at DolCas Biotech adds that regulatory expectations will become increasingly rigorous as collagen applications extend beyond beauty and joint health.
“Companies will need well-characterized ingredients, robust human clinical evidence, and clear mechanisms of action to support compliant structure-function claims and strengthen scientific credibility.”
Another major challenge for collagen innovation, he points out, is that average molecular weight alone provides limited information about the actual collagen peptide composition and distribution.
“Products with the same average molecular weight may have very different peptide profiles, potentially resulting in different biological activities and clinical outcomes,” details Rao. “Greater transparency through standardized reporting of molecular weight distribution and batch-to-batch consistency would provide more meaningful quality information.”
The future of collagen
Although collagen is an established nutritional ingredient, Orešnik affirms that its popularity is still growing.
“The strongest opportunities lie in expanding existing categories,” she highlights. “Bone health and healthy aging are particularly promising, especially for postmenopausal women. Hair health is commercially attractive, although its clinical evidence remains less established. Broader healthy-aging products combining support for skin, bones, and connective tissue may offer the greatest potential.”
Meanwhile, Vanderfox at BioCell Technology predicts that scientific substantiation will become even more important in the future.
“Companies should be prepared to support their claims with ingredient-specific clinical research rather than relying on data from broader collagen categories. Transparency around ingredient identity, dosage, and study design will also be key.”
Bioiberica’s Martinez-Puig highlights quality, traceability, clinically supported benefits, and responsible communication as key factors to differentiate collagen in an increasingly competitive and crowded market.
He points to initiatives such as the NutraStrong Collagen Verified program as a “first-of-its-kind framework” to establish clearer standards around collagen quality, transparency, source integrity, and scientific validation. Bioiberica became the first manufacturer to achieve this verification for its Collavant n2 native (undenatured) type II collagen.
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