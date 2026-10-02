Viome acquires Sōlaria Biō to drive personalized nutrition beyond testing
Key takeaways
- Viome has acquired Sōlaria Biō to combine its microbiome and RNA-based diagnostics platform with Sōlaria’s biobank, in a move to develop targeted nutrition products.
- The deal adds Sōlaria Biō’s Bōndia synbiotic to Viome’s portfolio, strengthening its product pipeline in areas such as bone and joint health.
- The biobank and machine learning platform will support Viome’s expansion beyond testing, aiming to turn data into clinically validated, personalized nutrition interventions.
Precision health company Viome has acquired the synbiotics and medical foods company Sōlaria Biō. The deal brings together Viome’s microbiome dataset with Sōlaria’s proprietary discovery platform and biobank to develop targeted and condition-specific nutrition products.
“For a decade, Viome has been helping people learn what’s happening inside their bodies because we believe true personalization is the key to improving overall health and longevity. Now, we’re building platforms that will help us expand to offer interventions people can act on immediately for health challenges they’re already facing,” says Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome.
“Powered by our vast biological dataset and Sōlaria’s biobank and discovery platform, we plan to raise the standard of efficacy in the supplement space by creating products that meaningfully improve health based on individual needs.”
Bōndia — Sōlaria Biō’s lead product — will now become a part of Viome’s offerings as the company’s first product that does not require a Viome test. The product has been clinically studied for the dietary management of bone loss, where it was evaluated as SBD111. SBD21, another addition to Viome from Sōlaria Biō’s portfolio, is currently being developed for joint health.
The move follows a recent similar step where Viome acquired Circulate Health to integrate its molecular diagnostics and precision nutrition platform with Circulate’s physician-facilitated therapeutic plasma exchange and its network of clinical partners in the US.
Combining expertise
Viome is known for its RNA-based diagnostic testing and precision nutrition recommendations, and has, since its founding, used RNA sequencing to decode the events within a person’s microbiome. The company uses this information as a starting point for personalized nutrition and supplements. Viome says its nutrition plans and insights have improved digestion among 94% of users.
With the new acquisition, this principle now extends to medical foods. Bōndia will be the first commercial-stage standalone product.
In a previous clinical trial, Bōndia demonstrated a reduction in femoral bone loss of 84.5% in women with lower than normal bone density (osteopenia). It also showed reduced hip bone loss by up to 73.7% in women with a high body mass index or elevated body fat.
“Sōlaria’s mission has always been to address health concerns at their earliest stages, when targeted nutrition can make the greatest difference,” comments Eric Schott, co-founder and COO of Sōlaria Biō.
Bōndia is built on the company’s biobank, which includes more than 5,700 bacterial and fungal isolates, formed after a decade of analyzing microbial strains in fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods. The biobank uses machine learning models to predict strain function and create targeted functional foods.
The platform will strengthen Viome’s product pipeline, combining 10 years of gut intelligence with plant genome discovery, turning biological data into targeted health solutions.
“By combining our plant-derived microbial discovery engine with Viome’s ability to decode the body’s unique biological signals, we can help people recognize emerging health needs sooner and respond with precision,” says Schott. “Together, we can offer clinically validated solutions that support people from the first signs of change in their health.”
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