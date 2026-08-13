Viome acquires Circulate Health to merge plasma exchange with precision nutrition
Key takeaways
- Viome Life Sciences has acquired Circulate Health to combine its molecular diagnostics and precision nutrition with Circulate’s therapeutic plasma exchange technologies.
- Research on Circulate’s plasma exchange protocols shows these led to an average 2.6-year reduction in biological age and effective removal of microplastics from the blood.
- The combined platforms power a new clinical division, Viome PRO, built around a continuous “measure, act, and measure again” approach to longevity.
Preventative health technology company Viome Life Sciences has acquired Circulate Health, which has pioneered a therapeutic plasma exchange outside the hospital setting. Viome says the move will integrate its molecular diagnostics and precision nutrition platform with Circulate’s physician-facilitated therapeutic plasma exchange and its network of clinical partners in the US.
As the science of measuring biological aging, inflammation, metabolism, and the gut microbiome advances, the company highlights an opportunity to widen what clinicians can do with that information.
Viome aims to offer more targeted interventions by bridging personalized nutrition with Circulate’s protocols that target healthspan and chronic disease, as well as a proprietary method of removing microplastics from the blood.
“Longevity medicine has reached an inflection point,” says Dr. Brad Younggren, MD, co-founder of Circulate Health. He will join Viome as president of its newly formed clinical group, Viome PRO.
“We can measure more about human biology than ever before, and the field now has real, proven ways to act on those insights. What drew me to Viome is a shared belief that this field advances by bringing the right capabilities together,” Younggren adds.
“Precision plasma exchange alongside Viome’s molecular platform gives clinicians a broader, more credible way to practice longevity medicine today, and that’s a meaningful step forward for patients.”
Therapeutic plasma exchange
Viome notes that therapeutic plasma exchange is an established medical procedure and has been used in hospitals for more than 50 years to treat a range of autoimmune and neurological conditions.
Circulate Health is expanding its application toward longevity medicine by developing precise clinical protocols and adding to a growing body of peer-reviewed research.
Staffed by trained nurses, the Circulate network of partner clinics delivers physician-guided therapeutic plasma exchange under precise clinical protocols.
Viome says these services, when paired with its precision nutrition diagnostics, are part of the company’s vision of a “single connected system where clinicians can measure, act, and measure again.”
According to Viome, that shift turns episodic care into measurable, longitudinal outcomes.
“We don’t accept that declining health is inevitable,” says Naveen Jain, founder of Viome. “The future of medicine isn’t treating disease. It’s making health something you can measure and improve, year after year.”
“Acquiring Circulate is the latest step in giving patients not just answers, but precision intervention. That’s what longevity medicine should be, and we’re just getting started.”
Research backing
A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Apheresis found that Circulate Health’s therapeutic plasma exchange procedure was associated with measurable reductions in circulating microplastic particles in the blood of patients with elevated baseline levels.
Earlier research, published in Aging Cell, associated Circulate’s plasma exchange protocol with an average 2.6-year reduction in biological age across a panel of molecular biomarkers.
Viome says this is a more connected approach to preventive health, “less about any single test or treatment, and more about the system that ties them together and demonstrates they work.”
Precision diagnostics for nutrition
Tailored nutrition and precision diagnostics are becoming increasingly common alongside traditional health care therapies.
Last month, health company January AI announced that its Clinical Nutrition Monitor is qualified as an integrated solution within health care on the Mayo Clinic Platform. In the app, patients log meals, giving clinicians longitudinal nutrition data to more easily track diet, body mass index, body weight, and medications in a smoother workflow.
Earlier this year, the Physicians Association for Nutrition International urged integrating nutrition into health care, arguing it is crucial to promote healthy diets while empowering professionals.
In March, the Food Is Medicine Coalition and Harvard Law School released a “first-of-its-kind” national framework designed to inform hospital professionals how to introduce medically tailored meals into the US health care system.
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