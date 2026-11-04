TSI Group targets accurate precision nutrition at scale with Tailored Script
Key takeaways
- TSI Group is rolling out its Tailored Script platform for precision nutrition manufacturing at scale, after its start in China.
- The platform enables the manufacturing of individualized formulations through standardized precision granules and automated dispensing.
- TSI Group’s CEO argues that manufacturing infrastructure, not data, is precision nutrition’s missing link, positioning facility expansion as the next step for the company.
TSI Group notes that delivering “true” precision nutrition accurately and at scale is challenging. However, its CEO notes that new infrastructures and technologies are making it possible to achieve this. The contract manufacturing company argues that most personalized solutions focus on recommending existing products.
The company positions its Tailored Script platform as one of the first to commercialize precision nutrition. The platform, used in China, recently expanded into the US and Australia with new manufacturing facilities and partners. It enables individualized formulations using health data, AI-assisted analysis, precision granules, and proprietary manufacturing technology.
Joe Zhou, chairman of the board and CEO of TSI Group, tells Nutrition Insight that the ecosystem around personalized nutrition has changed.
“Consumer interest has grown, technology has advanced, and manufacturing technology is finally catching up. But what has really changed is that we now have much better ways to collect and interpret individual health-related information.”
“What makes precision nutrition commercially viable today is the convergence of better ways to understand an individual’s nutritional needs, the ability to translate those needs into a convenient individualized product, and the ability to continuously optimize that product as the individual’s information and outcomes change over time.”
However, he notes that data and recommendations are only part of the solution. Companies need to turn those insights into a physical supplement that can be manufactured accurately and at scale, he adds.
Zhou says that Tailored Script aims to address this need. TSI Group’s patented infrastructure platform connects individual health-related data and insights to the creation and delivery of individualized precision supplementation.
“We developed and deployed the platform in China, and it is now operating commercially in Australia and expanding into the US.”
Tailoring nutrition products
Zhou says that Tailored Script goes beyond traditional personalized nutrition, which often matches someone to existing products. TSI Group’s platform allows each consumer to create an individualized formulation.
“The process starts with individual inputs, collected and interpreted through our partners’ programs,” he explains. “Depending on their model, this may include nutrition and lifestyle information, personal goals, biomarkers, diagnostics, practitioner assessments, or other health-related data.”
“Those insights can then be translated into an individualized formulation through the partner’s program, and Tailored Script enables that formulation to be precisely manufactured for the individual.”
Tailored Script is designed to work with different types of health-related inputs and different partner models, says Zhou. Depending on the program, these inputs may come from questionnaires, biomarkers, diagnostics, practitioner assessments, wearables, or other health platforms.
He underscores that Tailored Script does not depend on one diagnostic, algorithm, or data source. “Our partners can bring their own science, data, algorithms, and professional decision-making into the system.”
“The strength of Tailored Script is its ability to connect upstream insights and formulation decisions to precision manufacturing of an individualized physical product. In simple terms, it creates a pathway from data and insights to an individualized formulation to a precision supplement the individual can actually use.”
If a person’s information, goals, or outcomes change over time, new inputs can inform the next formulation, Zhou adds. He notes that this creates an opportunity for “continuous optimization” rather than one-time personalization.
Scaling precision options
Producing individualized formulations is traditionally complex and difficult to scale, cautions Zhou. “Every new formulation would require its own development and production process. That is very difficult when the goal is to make a different formula for each individual.”
He notes that TSI Group can help move personalized insights to scalable products by providing the precision manufacturing infrastructure that translates individualized formulations into finished products.
Tailored Script uses standardized precision granules, automated dispensing, and scalable manufacturing. “Our partners can bring their own consumer or practitioner programs and data sources.”
The system uses ~3mm precision granules in pods, notes TSI Group. Each granule carries a precisely measured ingredient dose, allowing multiple ingredients to remain separate until they are assembled into an individual’s formulation.
Zhou says this process makes it possible for the company’s partners to offer precision nutrition at a commercial scale without having to build the entire precision manufacturing infrastructure themselves.
“We see this as an ecosystem,” he continues. “Different partners can bring different capabilities: consumer access, diagnostics, data, science, algorithms, or practitioner expertise — while Tailored Script provides the infrastructure that connects those capabilities to individualized precision supplementation at scale.”
Next generation of personalization
Precision nutrition is no longer just a future concept, says Zhou. He says the technology and infrastructure exist to make individualized nutrition a commercial reality.
“I think that will have a significant influence on the next generation of nutrition products.”
He believes that supplements are a natural starting point because they offer “tremendous flexibility” in ingredients, dosing, and formulation.
“I also believe the next generation of precision nutrition will be dynamic,” Zhou adds. “Personalization should not mean assessing someone once, creating one formula, and assuming it remains right forever. As new information becomes available and an individual’s goals or outcomes change, those insights should be able to inform the next formulation.”
Over time, he also sees opportunities to extend personalization into different delivery formats and broader nutrition products. “But our current focus is building and scaling the precision supplementation infrastructure. There is real opportunity to make individualized nutrition practical, convenient, and accessible to more consumers.”
Transparency and trust
Transparency, data privacy, and scientific validation are all key to building consumers’ trust and confidence in precision nutrition. Zhou notes that this trust must be built into each part of the model.
“Individuals should be able to understand what is included in their formulation. The specific experience and information provided will depend on the partner, program, and market,” he adds.
Because Tailored Script works with different partner models, data privacy is crucial. Zhou says that data responsibilities must be clearly defined for each implementation.
“Personal information is handled in accordance with the applicable privacy and data protection requirements. We work with each of our partners to ensure that the program design, data inputs, and level of professional oversight are appropriate for the intended model and market.”
Zhou adds: “Tailored Script has been developed over nearly a decade, combining nutritional science, formulation expertise, precision manufacturing technology, and real-world operating experience.”
He says that the platform is being used in programs in China, Australia, and the US, where the company is pursuing new partnerships. TSI Group is building on that operating experience as Tailored Script expands.
What’s next?
Although technology for precision nutrition has advanced significantly, Zhou believes that there has been a gap in infrastructure that connects those capabilities into one scalable system.
“We have many ways to generate data today,” he adds. “We have diagnostics, wearables, questionnaires, and other tools. We also have nutritional science and advanced manufacturing. The challenge is connecting all those pieces together.”
He says that this is what Tailored Script was built to do — connecting health-related data and insights to individualized formulations, precision manufacturing, and ongoing optimization.
“For precision nutrition to become mainstream, it also has to be practical for consumers,” Zhou continues. “If it’s going to become part of everyday life, it needs to be convenient and easy to understand. It should fit naturally into routines and evolve as information and needs change over time.”
He also underscores that precision nutrition needs to be available quickly and efficiently around the world, which is one of the reasons that TSI Group has invested in Tailored Script manufacturing facilities across Asia, Australia, and the US. Zhou says that additional facilities are in development.
“As these capabilities become connected, precision nutrition can move from a specialized offering toward an everyday model of nutrition — one that understands the individual, delivers what individuals need in a convenient form, and continuously adapts as the individual changes,” he concludes.
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