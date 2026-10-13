AI Menu4You launches personalized meal planning app for families in the US
Key takeaways
- AI Menu4You launched in US app stores, tailoring meal plans, recipes, and grocery lists to each household member’s distinct health goals and dietary needs.
- The app features more than 2,800 dietitian-developed recipes covering more than 70 health topics, with flexible planning options ranging from three to 21 days.
- Key features include Instacart integration, budget capping, food recall and medication flags, and a simplified meal support tool for stressful days.
Designed around its philosophy that “food can heal,” the new AI-powered meal planning app AI Menu4You (AIM) has launched in the US, through the Apple App Store and Google Play. The platform personalizes meal plans, recipes, and grocery lists for each person in a household, accounting for each family member’s individual health goals, dietary restrictions, and preferences in one unified plan.
The app allows families to generate personalized three-, five-, seven-, or 21-day meal plans. Health goals span more than 70 topics, ranging from better sleep, gut, and heart health to immunity, stress management, and specific health conditions.
Overall, AIM offers more than 2,800 recipes developed by a team of 12 registered dietitians, drawn from the company’s Healing Food Handbook.
Each plan accounts for every family member’s needs simultaneously, whether that means one child avoiding dairy, another needing a gluten-free diet, a parent managing a condition that affects their diet, or a grandparent with their own dietary restrictions living under the same roof.
“I built this because I lived it,” says wellness expert Amber Bodily Greenwood, creator of the app and founder of the US-based Bodily Wellness Institute.
“I tried to figure out what to feed my kids to help manage what they were going through, meal by meal, without one single tool that could accommodate everyone’s needs at once. AIM is the tool I needed as a mom, and now every family can use it.”
Additional features
The app service includes automatically generated, regionally priced grocery lists, with direct Instacart integration for easy ordering. It also flags recently recalled products so users can avoid them.
For budget-conscious consumers, it allows users to plan their weekly meals within cost limits. It can also flag ingredients for users to review possible food-medication interactions with their pharmacist or physician.
The app’s “Having a Bad Day” button offers simplified meal support on days when planning feels overwhelming. An AI assistant offers recipe ideas and cooking tips, such as holiday meal ideas.
AIM highlights that families face a growing set of health challenges, citing external research that one out of every three children has a chronic disease and that childhood obesity in the US has risen to roughly 20% of children today, up from about 5% in the 1970s.
“The data is concerning and we have to do something about it. That change starts at the dinner table. In our homes and how we prepare meals. Feeding a family today is more complicated than it’s ever been,” says Greenwood.
“This isn’t about restriction or perfection. It’s about giving families a realistic, personalized way to eat well together, even with everyone’s different needs at the table.”
Companies are increasingly exploring the potential to scale personalized nutrition in line with advances in AI, health tracking, and consumer data. Nutrition Insight recently examined developments in the field with experts from Cargill, Qina, Lonza Capsugel, Jubilant Ingrevia, and the Netherlands-based Wageningen University & Research.
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