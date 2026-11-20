- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Tonum Health targets GLP-1 protein needs in Euvita telehealth partnership
Key takeaways
- Tonum is integrating its nutritional supplements and functional foods into Euvita’s physician-led telehealth platform.
- The partnership also targets GLP-1 weight loss patients with 24 g protein bars to help users meet protein needs while on appetite-suppressing medication.
- Product recommendations will be personalized using Euvita’s biomarker analysis, clinical oversight, and patient health goals.
Tonum Health, a consumer brand of Prostasis, has partnered with the US-based telehealth platform Euvita Health to bring its portfolio of nutritional supplements and functional nutrition products into the physician-led whole-health platform.
The partnership aims to integrate Tonum’s nutritional formulations into Euvita’s personalized health care model. Tonum says these include supplements that were developed through more than a decade of research and development, including preclinical research conducted with Duke University, US.
Focused on metabolic health, cognitive performance, sleep, women’s health, and healthy aging, Tonum will provide nutritional products to support Euvita’s integrated patient care ecosystem.
Euvita’s overall platform combines advanced biomarker analysis, hormone and peptide therapy, nutrition, sleep optimization, fitness coaching, and supplementation.
According to Tonum Health, the collaboration reflects a complementary approach to personalized health care, with both companies emphasizing the role of targeted nutritional support alongside medical therapies and lifestyle interventions.
“We’ve spent more than a decade investigating how targeted combinations of natural compounds influence biological pathways involved in metabolism, cognitive health, and aging,” says Lance Converse, CEO of Tonum Health.
“Our partnership with Euvita allows us to bring that research into a comprehensive, physician-led health care platform where nutritional supplementation becomes part of a personalized approach alongside medical treatment, biomarker analysis, nutrition, sleep, and fitness.”
Integrating nutritional products into patient wellness
Through the partnership, Euvita will incorporate Tonum’s nutritional products into its broader patient wellness offerings. Recommendations will be informed by individual health goals, medical history, biomarkers, and clinical judgment.
The companies see targeted nutritional supplementation as a complementary component of personalized medical care. Euvita points particularly to individuals receiving hormone and peptide therapies and those who may not be candidates for certain medical treatments.
“Hormone and peptide therapies are important tools, but they’re only part of a comprehensive approach to health optimization,” says Alex Berezin, CEO of Euvita.
“Targeted nutritional supplementation can play an important complementary role for patients taking peptides and hormones and particularly for patients who may not be candidates for certain medical therapies. Our goal is to offer patients scientifically grounded nutritional options, and Tonum brings more than a decade of research and development, including its work conducted with Duke University, to our platform,” he adds.
Tonum’s portfolio covers several areas of health and wellness. Its Motus supplement is developed to support metabolic health and weight management, while Nouro is designed to support cognitive health, mental performance, and healthy aging.
The company’s Isosa formulation targets women’s health during the perimenopause and menopause transition, while Noxum combines targeted nutritional ingredients to support relaxation, sleep quality, and recovery.
The portfolio also includes MotusBar and NouroBar, functional protein bars delivering 24 g of protein and zero sugar per serving. The products incorporate ingredients from Tonum’s metabolic and cognitive health formulations and are designed to help consumers meet their daily protein needs.
Meanwhile, Tonum’s MotusLyte and NouroLyte electrolyte drink mixes combine hydration support with ingredients from the company’s proprietary metabolic and cognitive health formulations.
Protein support for GLP-1 users
Another focus of the partnership is nutritional support for individuals using GLP-1 medications for weight management, particularly maintaining adequate protein intake and minimizing lean muscle loss during weight reduction.
GLP-1 medications can significantly reduce appetite and overall food consumption, which can make it more challenging for some patients to consume sufficient protein. Adequate protein intake is important for maintaining muscle mass during weight loss, while resistance training and appropriate nutritional support can help reduce the loss of lean tissue.
Converse underscores the importance of considering body composition instead of focusing only on weight reduction.
“GLP-1 medications have transformed weight management, but reducing appetite is only part of the equation,” he says. “When patients eat significantly less, they may also consume less protein, making it harder to preserve muscle during weight loss.”
He adds that effective weight management should focus not only on losing pounds but also on improving body composition and protecting long-term metabolic health.
Converse notes that the company’s expansion into functional nutrition products, including protein bars delivering 24 g of protein per serving, is intended to provide convenient nutritional options that complement medical treatment, nutrition plans, and resistance training programs.
In other recent developments in personalized health, actor and longevity advocate Chris Hemsworth introduced his co-founded personalized health guidance platform, Kinsyn. With its proprietary AI software, the service consolidates members’ medical records obtained from participating US health care systems with biomarker, wearable, and lifestyle data to offer a more “complete picture of each member’s health.”
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results
Upcoming webinars
The future of infant nutrition: From science to success
Valio
From tiny guts to big impact: the powerful potential of probiotics in children’s health
Novonesis
Inside GLP-1 lives: real consumer insights to inspire innovation
FrieslandCampina Ingredients