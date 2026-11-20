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Fat source shapes inflammatory effects of ketogenic diets, mouse study finds
Key takeaways
- In a mouse study, ketogenic diets high in long-chain saturated fatty acids increased inflammation, while unsaturated and medium-chain fatty acids had anti-inflammatory effects.
- The inflammation was driven by diet composition rather than ketone metabolism.
- Fat source may affect how well ketogenic diets work in cancer treatment, with a separate clinical trial of the ketogenic diet underway.
A ketogenic diet high in long-chain saturated fatty acids has been found to increase inflammation in a new mouse study.
This diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrates, typically appealing to dieters looking to enter ketosis, a metabolic state in which the body burns fat and ketones instead of glucose for fuel, the study explains.
Researchers from the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center in the US have highlighted the variability in the effects of various types of fatty acids on inflammation.
“We followed the research data while studying a different aspect of ketogenic diets and found something unexpected,” says study lead David Gius, MD, Ph.D., Cancer Center director and professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology.
“Our previous studies have found that not all ketogenic diets are the same, with different fats causing different metabolic changes.”
Different inflammatory responses
The Science Advances paper reveals that long-chain saturated fatty acids, fats such as palmitic and stearic acid, promote an inflammatory immune response, while unsaturated and medium-chain fatty acids have anti-inflammatory characteristics.
Mice fed a vegetable shortening-based diet showed increased inflammatory immune cells in several organs, while a coconut oil-based version did not, highlights the paper. It notes that the used diets were not very high in long-chain saturated fatty acids (∼26%) compared with commonly used lard- or cocoa butter-based formulations.
The study links the increase in inflammation to mitochondrial stress signaling and immune cell activation. These findings suggest that the fat source may play a crucial role in the effectiveness of ketogenic diets, especially in the context of cancer treatment, with a related clinical trial currently ongoing.
Previous studies have shown anti-inflammatory benefits of a ketogenic diet, while others show its relation to increased inflammation and other harmful effects, note the researchers.
In the new study, the team fed mice ketogenic diets with different fatty acid compositions and tested individual fatty acids in tissue culture models.
“Our data suggest that the proinflammatory consequences of ketogenic diets are not intrinsic to ketone metabolism, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, but are instead shaped by diet composition, fatty acid availability, and potentially cell type–specific responses,” the study details.
Based on the new study and the team’s earlier papers in Cell Reports (2025) and Science Advances (2024), the researchers say that there are several factors to consider when attempting to achieve the desired results from a ketogenic diet, such as dietary fat sources.
“Our findings build on prior reports of increased numbers of macrophages in the liver and adipose tissue on long-term ketogenic diets and extend them by identifying the heart and kidney as additional sites that accumulate proinflammatory macrophages on a ketogenic diet,” the study reads.
The study was funded by the National Cancer Institute.
Clinical potential in cancer treatment
Furthermore, Gius points out that in cancer, ketogenic diets may change the tumor microenvironment, which could improve immunotherapy treatment outcomes.
The paper notes: “While anti-inflammatory, β-hydroxybutyrate [a ketone body] has also been shown to support an immune response, but through improved metabolic fitness of chimeric antigen receptor T cells, with important clinical implications for the treatment of cancer.”
The researchers say that a US clinical trial on the impact of the ketogenic diet on cancer treatment is currently underway at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, where Gius initiated the research, and will soon open at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center.
Previous research from the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, US, found that high levels of obesity-related lipids accelerate tumor growth in triple-negative breast cancer.
Additionally, a long-term mouse study suggested that the ketogenic diet can cause severe metabolic complications, including problems with how the body processes fats and carbohydrates.
However, a 12-week clinical study found that a ketogenic diet significantly reduced beta-cell stress and improved insulin secretion efficiency in people with type 2 diabetes.
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