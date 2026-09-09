NXT USA survey finds consumers seek gut health outcomes, not fiber or CFU claims
Key takeaways
- Surveyed consumers care more about communicated functional outcomes of gut health products than technical details such as CFUs, strains, or microbiome mechanics.
- NXT USA says the findings point to a shift from ingredient-first marketing toward function-driven messaging that focuses on reliable digestive performance.
- For most survey respondents, ideal gut health is defined by a lack of disruption, allowing them to reduce the mental burden of managing their digestion.
A new survey from the ingredients supplier NXT USA underscores that consumers are looking beyond gut health ingredient stories for more scientifically backed claims on products’ function. For the 40% of respondents struggling with digestive issues, the main focus is on “predictable digestion that simply works.”
More specifically, surveyed consumers were less interested in common messaging around microbiome mechanics and colony-forming units (CFUs) than in the outcomes they experience every day: “Comfort, regularity, predictability, and the ability to stop thinking about their digestion.”
Ultimately, the findings suggest that brands may benefit from shifting away from traditional ingredient-first positioning toward more “function-driven” messaging. The consumer survey suggests an opportunity for brands to pay greater attention to how effectively the digestive system performs.
“The digestive-health industry spends an enormous amount of time talking about bacteria, strains, CFUs, fiber, and the microbiome,” says Eric Anderson, managing director of NXT USA.
“Those are important tools. But consumers are reminding us that the tool isn’t the outcome. What they really want is remarkably straightforward: They just want their digestion to work.”
Function-first approach
NXT USA says that the findings point toward an evolution in how the digestive-health market defines success. Communicating claims effectively remains a relevant challenge among formulators, as new ingredients and product launches continue to diversify the gut health market. For example, recent launches include enzyme blends to break down sugar into fiber, postbiotics for immunity, and multi-fiber beverages.
Historically, NXT USA highlights that much of the gut category has been organized around composition: “Probiotics add microorganisms, fiber adds bulk and fermentable substrates, prebiotics feed selected microorganisms, and enzymes assist with the breakdown of food.”
“Consumers experience digestion as a function,” says Anderson. “Food moves, or it doesn’t. Digestion feels comfortable, or it doesn’t. Regularity is predictable, or it isn’t.”
“The microbiome absolutely matters. But microbiome composition isn’t the end benefit consumers wake up wanting. Consumers want comfortable, predictable digestion. That’s a fundamentally different way to look at the opportunity.”
Expectations around claims
NXT USA commissioned the 2026 ITC Insights Digestive Products Survey, which involved 400 US-based supplement consumers aged 18 and above. This cohort included 334 current users of digestive-health products and 66 consumers open to using them.
NXT USA also completed qualitative research involving digestive health practitioners and patients to gain more context around consumer needs, language, and desired outcomes.
The findings revealed one consistent theme across survey respondents: “successful digestion is often defined by its absence of disruption.”
When respondents ranked which statement best captured what they personally want from their digestive health, “digestive performance” ranked second only to “digestive relief,” ahead of digestive confidence, function, certainty, and rhythm.
Among respondents, the most consistent goals included: easier, more regular bowel movements; reduced gas and bloating; and comfortable, predictable digestion.
For open-ended questions, consumers often described their ideal supplement product as one that “just works,” delivers “relief,” and allows them to “not have to think about digestion.”
Looking closely at the language consumers used to describe effective products showcases more about what consumers seek. Positive phrases included: “My digestion just works, and I don’t have to manage or think about it,” “I go more easily and regularly, without cramps or urgency,” “I feel lighter and less backed up, without harsh laxatives,” and “I have less bloating and feel flatter.”
Anderson says consumers want to feel normal, avoid surprises, have less digestive mental load, and be confident that their gut will not dictate the course of the day.
“In other words, the best digestive experience may be the one consumers barely notice,” he concludes.
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