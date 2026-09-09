Lehvoss launches omega-3 softgel in a convenient, ready-to-market format
Key takeaways
- Lehvoss has announced the launch of ZOΩ3GO Softgels, a ready-to-market omega-3 supplement with verified health claims.
- The science-backed softgels combine EPA, DHA, and other marine bioactives, targeting health areas such as heart, brain, and vision.
- The concept addresses demand for sustainable, traceable, responsibly sourced, and convenient marine nutrition solutions.
Lehvoss has announced the launch of ZOΩ3GO Softgels, a product concept combining sustainable and science-based marine lipids in a convenient format. The omega-3 supplement was created in collaboration with Zooca — The Calanus Company, and Golden Omega.
The product combines Zooca Calanus Oil with ORIVO (Origin Verification) verified fish oil concentrates from Golden Omega, backed by science on metabolic health and healthy aging with fatty acids. Lehvoss says this delivers “differentiation and regulatory relevance for innovative omega-3 formulations.”
The first launch of ZOΩ3GO Softgels in Europe is planned for autumn 2026 through the food supplement brand Holistic in Sweden, to be sold under the name Holistic Omega-3 Fiskolja PRO.
Lehvoss says this collaboration demonstrates the relevance of ZOΩ3GO for brands seeking to “respond to evolving consumer expectations with premium, science-based, ready-to-launch marine nutrition solutions.”
Supported health claims
The softgels address a key need in the omega-3 category, says Lehvoss, as they combine innovative marine nutrition with recognized regulatory benefits of the fatty acids.
The formula of Zooca Calanus Oil provides omega-3 in a wax ester form, containing docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), stearidonic acid (SDA), and other essential fatty acids. Additionally, it contains naturally occurring bioactives such as marine policosanols and natural astaxanthin.
According to Lehvoss, the product provides targeted levels of EPA and DHA, supporting health claims from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) by using Golden Omega’s high-quality fish oil concentrates. It uses ORIVO verified pure anchovies from the South Pacific Ocean.
The company claims that this combination at a dose of one or two softgels daily supports health claims related to the heart, brain, and vision, which also supports product developers in meeting requirements from EFSA for EPA and DHA.
“At the same time, it strengthens the product’s nutritional story through the scientific value of Zooca Calanus Oil and the distinctive sustainability credentials of both branded ingredients compared with standard omega-3 products,” states Lehvoss.
The softgels are a finished product concept, meaning that they allow a quicker time for market entry and product development for European brands. They are also available for the US market.
Competitive market
Lehvoss stresses that consumers are increasingly seeking ingredients and nutritional solutions that are science-backed, convenient, and responsibly sourced.
For the omega-3 space, DHA and EPA remain the cornerstone fatty acid ingredients in the category. However, these aspects challenge product formulators in terms of bringing innovative and different products to the shelves.
“This is where ZOΩ3GO Softgels are particularly relevant,” says Teresita Rudà, head of Marketing and Brand Positioning at Lehvoss.
“The concept responds to several key industry trends at once: the continued demand for EPA and DHA with clear health positioning backed by scientific research; the search for innovative lipid sources and differentiated ingredient stories; the growing importance of sustainability and traceability; and the need for faster, lower-risk innovation in finished supplement formats.”
Sarah Leach, business development manager at Golden Omega, adds: “To win in a mature and competitive market, brands don’t just need a new formulation, they need a premium standard of quality that drives real commercial success.”
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