SlimSEB debuts enzyme that converts sugar into alternan fiber during digestion
Key takeaways
- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics launched SlimSEB, a formula combining enzymes, probiotics, and herbal extracts for weight management and cardiometabolic health.
- The proprietary blend features a key enzyme that converts consumed sugar into non-digestible fiber during digestion to lower post-meal glucose and insulin spikes.
- Backed by ten clinical and research studies, the ingredient improves HbA1c, supports healthy cholesterol, and functions as a prebiotic for gut health or a GLP-1 companion.
Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics has unveiled SlimSEB, dubbed a “breakthrough in cardiometabolic wellness and weight management.” The multi-action formula blends enzymes, probiotics, and herbal extracts to support healthy weight management and cardiometabolic function.
At the core of SlimSEB is a proprietary enzyme that converts a portion of consumed sugar into fiber during digestion, according to the manufacturer.
Backed by ten clinical trials and research studies, SlimSEB has shown relevant support across various key markers, including weight reduction, healthy cholesterol levels, and lower HbA1c levels.
“SlimSEB is a well-studied all-in-one solution for holistic metabolic support,” says Reshma Rathi, VP of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.
“It’s ideal for standalone and GLP-1 companion products, supporting companies that formulate clean label, research-backed options for metabolic health.”
Breaking apart sugar
SlimSEB is positioned as a timely solution for the metabolic health market, where Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics highlights surging demand for science-backed ingredients.
The company explains: “When SlimSEB encounters sucrose in the digestive tract, it breaks the bond between glucose and fructose, which are the key components of table sugar.”
“Instead of allowing all the glucose to become available for rapid absorption, SlimSEB links glucose molecules together, creating slowly digestible and non-digestible glucan fibers called alternans.”
This results in a fundamental shift in how a portion of dietary sugar is processed, says Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. Meanwhile, fructose continues to be processed more slowly, delivering sustained energy without the crash associated with fast-absorbing sugars.
The ingredient targets health-conscious consumers, including biohackers optimizing daily glucose curves, women navigating the metabolic shifts of perimenopause and menopause, individuals managing diabetes or wearing continuous glucose monitors, and prediabetic patients working to keep it from progressing.
According to its manufacturer, SlimSEB formulates easily into capsules, powders, packets, and sachets.
Functional alternan fibers
Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics details that alternan — fibers resulting from the glucose bonds joining — have a unique structure made up of alternating α-1,3 and α-1,6 glycosidic bonds.
Most digestive enzymes cannot pull these bonds apart, so the compounds behave more like dietary fiber than fast-absorbing sugar, highlights the company.
Research on alternan fibers has shown its various physiological benefits, including increased stool bulk and improved laxative properties, stimulation of colonic fermentation, healthier gut flora, and support for healthy total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.
It has also been found to reduce post-prandial blood glucose and insulin responses.
The company says its prebiotic potential is also significant. Alternan-derived oligosaccharides have been shown to support the growth of beneficial bacteria, such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus species, it adds.
Studies have also revealed that these oligosaccharides increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, with effects comparable to established prebiotics such as inulin.
In terms of safety data, research has confirmed that alternan oligosaccharides are safe and well-tolerated, notes Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.
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