Nutrabolt’s C4 launches AlphaBomb Sport for smooth performance, energy and mental boost
Key takeaways
- C4 expanded beyond pre-workouts by launching AlphaBomb Sport, a formula designed as a complete workout solution.
- Powered by Enfinity Paraxanthine, the product claims to deliver smooth performance energy and mental focus without caffeine jitters or crashes.
- The product features key functional ingredients, including β-Lactolin for cognitive support, creatine for strength, and electrolytes for hydration.
Under Nutrabolt’s portfolio of brands, the C4 brand has launched its C4 AlphaBomb Sport “next-generation” complete workout formula engineered to support athletes in various performance areas. It is C4’s first complete workout formula powered by Enfinity Paraxanthine and claims to deliver smooth energy without the jitters or crash.
The NSF Certified for Sport formula also features β-Lactolin, a clinically studied cognitive peptide shown to support focus and help combat mental fatigue. It includes creatine to support strength; alanyl-L-glutamine for hydration support; electrolytes; and Landkind Salidroside to help fight physical fatigue.
Encompassing every stage of workout regimens, the launch marks a major expansion of C4’s sports nutrition portfolio beyond its pre-workout products.
“AlphaBomb Sport really represents how we’re taking the brand beyond our pre-workout heritage into the next phase of complete training solutions,” says Emily Hoyle, SVP of marketing at Nutrabolt.
“Athletes don’t want to think about whether they have the right product for every part of their training. They want products that work harder and help them do more. AlphaBomb Sport brings together multiple dimensions of performance into one formula, marking the next evolution of C4 as a complete training brand.”
Pre-workout energy and recovery hydration
For pre-workout supplementation, C4 also offers its Sport Pre-Workout, which delivers 200 mg of caffeine for energy, as well as clinically studied CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine to help combat muscular fatigue and key electrolytes to support hydration.
The formula is available in Frozen Bombsicle, which C4 highlights as one of its most iconic fan-favorite flavors in sports nutrition.
Meanwhile, C4’s Hydrasport Stick Packs are formulated with clinically studied electrolytes, amino acids, and IFF’s BetaPower, a patented, natural brand of betaine anhydrous (trimethylglycine) derived from sugar beet molasses and used to support athletic performance, muscle endurance, and cellular hydration.
C4 Hydrasport Stick Packs help support hydration, muscular endurance, and recovery in a convenient, on-the-go format, claims Nutrabolt.
Made with zero sugar, no caffeine, and no synthetic dyes, the formula offers six times more performance-critical electrolytes than leading sports hydration drinks, helping athletes rehydrate quickly, according to the brand.
Sustainable energy demands
Consumers are increasingly prioritizing nutraceutical solutions that sustain long-term energy levels by addressing the biological foundations of cognitive performance over short-term stimulants.
As caffeine alternatives grow in popularity, Beneo recently spotlighted the energy benefits of its Palatinose (isomaltulose) ingredient for athletes on a low-glycemic diet. The slow-release carbohydrate enables food and beverage manufacturers to tap into the growing segments of endurance and professional sports.
Nektium’s Zynamite is another example of relevant innovation in the field. It is a standardized mango leaf extract backed by nine human clinical trials, which the company claims boosts reaction time, attention, concentration, and physical performance through a mechanism that differs fundamentally from caffeine, offering a “non-stim alternative” for functional beverages and supplements.
Meanwhile, addressing caffeine jitters, Ethical Naturals recently unveiled its MachaWave solution, which blends high-grade organic matcha with AlphaWave L-theanine to balance energy with calm focus.
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