Edible Garden and Kimbal Musk’s Square Roots partner on functional RTD beverages
Key takeaways
- Edible Garden and Kimbal Musk’s Square Roots have partnered to create functional, RTD beverages using precision agriculture.
- The drinks will feature nutrient-dense crops optimized for naturally occurring bioactive compounds that target health needs like cognition, metabolism, and inflammation.
- Square Roots will handle plant screening and precision growing, while Edible Garden will manage formulation and aseptic Tetra Pak packaging.
Edible Garden and Square Roots have launched a product development partnership to create new functional ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages based on precision agriculture. The drinks will be sourced from nutrient-dense crops optimized for naturally occurring bioactive compounds that support cognitive health, metabolic wellness, healthy aging, inflammation management, GLP-1 support, and performance nutrition.
Edible Garden, a controlled environment agricultural specialist, operates a proprietary Farm-to-Formula platform. The company transforms sustainable crops into nutrition products and offers advanced Tetra Pak aseptic manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, Square Roots, co-founded by businessman and restaurateur Kimbal Musk, brings its expertise in plant science, precision agriculture, and agricultural innovation.
Edible Garden’s Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, US, will support the commercialization of the new products. Both companies aim to create a scalable pipeline of beverages that can expand into diversified functional nutrition categories.
“Integrating Square Roots’ specialized agricultural innovation capabilities into our Farm-to-Formula ecosystem expands our ability to create differentiated clean label nutrition products,” says Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden.
“Our Farm-to-Formula platform transforms sustainably grown crops into premium functional nutrition products. By combining Square Roots’ agricultural innovation platform and our advanced Tetra Pak manufacturing capabilities, we are building a clean label supply chain that extends from farm to bottle, creating a differentiated pathway from seed to shelf.”
Screening for bioactives
Square Roots will identify, screen, and cultivate nutrient-dense crop varieties that are optimized for naturally occurring bioactive compounds.
The partners reveal that initial product launches will be aligned with leading nutritional protocols, including the MIND Diet (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay), while emphasizing clean label ingredients, transparency, sustainability, and science-backed wellness benefits.
“This partnership strengthens our ability to develop premium, science-informed products that meet growing consumer demand while expanding our presence in attractive, higher-value nutrition categories,” says Kras.
The joint project ties into Edible Garden’s ongoing efforts to expand its Farm-to-Formula platform of nutrition products backed by scientific validation and sustainable manufacturing to address growing consumer demand for functional wellness solutions.
Internationally recognized food scientist Charles Sizer, Ph.D., will act as an advisor to Edible Garden, helping guide product formulation, scientific validation, and commercialization. His work at Tetra Pak helped advance modern aseptic food processing and packaging.
“This partnership represents an innovation opportunity for controlled environment agriculture to be leveraged for high-quality ingredients in functional and nutraceutical applications,” says Tobias Peggs, CEO of Square Roots.
“By screening varieties and tailoring crop-growing environments to optimize naturally occurring bioactive compounds, we can provide an uncompromised base of nutrient-rich ingredients that power meaningful wellness for consumers.”
Functional beverage trends
Innova Market Insights highlights that functional beverages are integral to the Millennial lifestyle. Survey data by the global market researcher reveals nearly two-thirds of them believe that functional food and beverages are effective — a trend that the larger Gen Z cohort is likely to accelerate.
Functional beverage trends highlighted by the market analyst company reveal that more than half of consumers consider price the top indicator of quality in food and beverages, with inflation putting some items out of their price range.
In recent category developments, Nichols and The Hut Group Nutrition partnered to develop Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Water, a clear protein RTD range tapping into consumer demand for health, wellness, and functional beverages. Its products will launch in September in two flavors, Vimto and Raspberry Lemon.
Meanwhile, wellness ingredients supplier Everwell Health this year showcased its “Ingredients for Life” portfolio of functional beverage solutions for caffeine-free energy, concentration, protein, and weight loss.
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