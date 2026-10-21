NOW launches GLP-1 metabolic support supplement for blood sugar and satiety
Key takeaways
- NOW launched a dietary supplement called GLP-1 Metabolic Support to support appetite control, healthy blood sugar levels, and metabolism.
- The product combines three key botanical ingredients: Metabolaid, Reducose, and berberine HCl.
- The supplement is designed to support the body’s natural GLP-1 response, glucose metabolism, and satiety.
NOW has unveiled its GLP-1 Metabolic Support dietary supplement, featuring a botanical blend of clinically studied ingredients to support appetite management, healthy post-meal glucose response, and metabolic health.
The formula blends two clinically studied branded botanical ingredients, Metabolaid from Monteloeder by SuanNutra and Reducose from Phynova, with berberine hydrochloride (HCL) derived from Berberis aristata bark.
According to the brand, these ingredients offer complementary mechanisms for supporting the body’s natural GLP-1 response. “GLP-1 is a naturally occurring hormone involved in regulating blood glucose, appetite, and satiety,” it details.
“Increasing awareness of GLP-1’s role in metabolic health has generated interest in nutritional approaches that support the body’s natural metabolic processes.”
NOW GLP-1 Metabolic Support contains 500 mg of Metabolaid, 250 mg of berberine HCl, and 222 mg of Reducose per two-capsule serving. The product is available in bottles, each containing 60 vegetarian capsules. Its suggested use is one to two capsules daily before the largest meal.
Synergistic botanical blend
Metabolaid is a patented botanical blend of lemon verbena (Aloysia citriodora) leaf extract and hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) flower extract.
“More than a decade of research, including eight clinical studies involving more than 450 participants, has examined its potential benefits for appetite regulation, satiety, and metabolic health,” states NOW.
clinical research on Metabolaid, in which two months of supplementation was associated with 61% higher basal GLP-1 levels compared with placebo. Another study observed a 13% greater post-meal increase in GLP-1 within 15 minutes, adds NOW. Research has also reported reduced hunger, fewer sweet cravings, and greater meal satisfaction.The company highlights
NOW highlights that Metabolaid has also been studied in preclinical research for its effects on adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) —an enzyme involved in cellular energy metabolism — as well as its potential role in supporting a balanced gut microbiome.
Meanwhile, Reducose is a patented white mulberry (Morus alba) leaf extract standardized to a minimum of 4.5% 1-deoxynojirimycin. This naturally occurring compound inhibits alpha-glucosidase, an enzyme involved in the digestion of carbohydrates.
“By slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates into glucose, Reducose helps support healthy post-meal glucose and insulin responses,” notes NOW.
The brand cites clinical studies from Phynova demonstrating that Reducose can help moderate post-meal glucose and insulin responses following the consumption of carbohydrate-containing foods. “This mechanism offers an approach to supporting healthy carbohydrate metabolism as part of everyday eating habits,” says NOW.
Berberine HCl, derived from B. aristata bark, complements the two branded ingredients. NOW details that berberine is a naturally occurring botanical constituent studied for its role in supporting normal glucose utilization, insulin sensitivity, and healthy lipid metabolism.
Complementary GLP-1 nutrition
Amid the rise of GLP-1 weightloss therapies, ingredient suppliers have been positioning nutraceuticals as complementary to pharmaceuticals, not as a replacement. Nutrition Insight recently connected with Beneo, Saanroo, HTBA, and Phynova to examine how supplement innovations can help support nutrient and energy gaps during rapid weight loss, without replacing the medications.
At CPHI Milan 2026 in Italy, industry players presented adjunct solutions supporting the body’s natural GLP-1 release alongside high-protein and fiber ingredients.
Experts from ADM, Synergy Flavours, and Cargill recently spoke to us in detail about the specific nutritional challenges people using these drugs tend to face, which are driving formulators to quickly adapt.
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