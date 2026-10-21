Rousselot launches Nextida NxCogni collagen peptide for cognitive resilience
Key takeaways
- Darling Ingredients and its brand Rousselot launch Nextida NxCogni to support clarity and cognitive resilience.
- According to the companies, the ingredient contains more than 10 neurosupportive peptides at concentrations exceeding 100 times those found in standard hydrolyzed collagen.
- The companies are planning an open-label study and clinical trials to verify the findings of preclinical research.
Darling Ingredients and its health brand Rousselot have introduced Nextida NxCogni, which they call the first targeted collagen peptide formulated to support clarity and cognitive resilience.
The non-stimulant collagen peptide ingredient is built on Rousselot’s Nextida platform. The companies note that it targets neurosupportive benefits for use in dietary supplements.
NxCogni contains more than 10 neurosupportive peptides at concentrations exceeding 100 times those found in standard hydrolyzed collagen, states Darling Ingredients.
“NxCogni is the latest example of how Darling Ingredients is redefining what collagen can do,” says Randall Stuewe, chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. “Through our proprietary innovation platform, we are building a growing portfolio of collagen peptide ingredients that target specific, science-backed benefits.”
“Each new addition to the Nextida family expands our understanding of collagen’s potential and reinforces our leadership in creating the next generation of nutritional solutions derived from natural collagen.”
Rousselot will feature Nextida NxCogni at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 28–30).
Nextida expansion
Darling Ingredients and Rousselot expect clinical research to provide results that confirm Nextida NxCogni’s “strong preclinical research.” The companies are planning an open-label human study in December 2026, followed by two large-scale, randomized controlled trials in the first quarter of 2027.
“Many products on the market today rely on stimulants to provide a brief energy spike, but Nextida NxCogni is built differently,” says Jeroen Colpaert, executive VP at Rousselot.
“By working with the brain’s natural pathways rather than acting as a stimulant, NxCogni is a naturally derived, evidence-based ingredient dedicated to supporting sustained focus and cognitive resilience.”
The ingredient is available in a low daily dose, which the companies note enable manufacturers to incorporate the powder into capsules and tablets.
NxCogni is the latest collagen peptide complex in the Nextida platform, following Nextida GC, the platform’s flagship ingredient. Nextida GC targets the body’s natural GLP-1 response to help maintain healthy post-meal blood glucose levels.
Nextida GC is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Australia.
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