Calcium-rich whey permeate maintains bone density in postmenopausal women, trial finds
Key takeaways
- A study found calcium-rich whey permeate maintained bone mineral density in postmenopausal women, while the placebo group’s declined.
- The year-long trial of 316 women showed a slowing of bone loss by month three — adding inulin brought no extra bone-health benefit.
- Arla Foods Ingredients frames calcium-rich whey permeate as a valorized dairy side stream, with an on-the-go fruit bar concept in development.
Clinical research has found that supplementing with calcium-rich whey permeate helps maintain postmenopausal women’s bone mineral density. The supplement used in the study featured Arla Foods Ingredients’ milk mineral concentrate Capolac and lactose-based Variolac.
These findings come amid Menopause Awareness Month and today’s World Osteoporosis Day. Women in early menopause face a higher risk of bone weakness since they rapidly lose bone mineral density.
“Globally, approximately one in five older adults has osteoporosis. It’s especially common among postmenopausal women and across Asia, underscoring the need for effective nutritional strategies to support bone health,” notes Simon Bøge Riis, Ph.D., nutrition scientist at Arla Foods Ingredients, in reaction to the study.
“This research demonstrates that twice-daily supplementation with calcium-rich whey permeate can deliver remarkable improvements in bone turnover markers and maintain bone mineral density in postmenopausal women.”
Study findings
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study involved 316 postmenopausal women who were randomized to receive a placebo or 800 mg of calcium, either calcium carbonate or calcium-rich whey permeate. The latter was taken either with inulin or on its own. The full dose was split into two doses per day.
All of these women also received vitamin D, a known contributor to the maintenance of normal bones, explains Arla Foods Ingredients.
After 12 months, the group receiving whey permeate high in calcium maintained their bone density. However, those taking the placebo had reduced bone mineral density, according to researchers.
They also examined the blood markers of bone turnover that showed a noticeable slowing of bone loss by the third month in those taking whey permeate.
However, the researchers did not observe additional benefits to bone health after adding inulin to the calcium-rich whey permeate.
Supporting sustainable sourcing
Arla Foods Ingredients highlights calcium-rich whey permeate as an example of valorizing nutrient-rich side streams, enabling a more sustainable and efficient whey production while reducing food waste.
“The development of affordable calcium-rich milk-based ingredients from whey production could be particularly relevant for developing countries, where calcium deficiency is an overlooked challenge,” says Riis.
“Such ingredients may also be incorporated into food products aimed at addressing multiple nutritional deficiencies, including inadequate calcium intake and poor bone health.”
Arla Foods Ingredients is developing a 10 g dried fruit bar with 265 mg of calcium, equivalent to the amount in a glass of milk. The on-the-go format was chosen to enable consumer enjoyment and regional flavoring flexibility.
The company adds that the concept supports circularity, as it helps reduce fruit waste while using the calcium-rich whey permeate side stream.
Upcoming webinars
Beyond Processing: What Really Makes Food Nutritious
KHNI
Magnesium bisglycinate in focus: why full chelation matters
Jungbunzlauer
Bifidobacteria and Healthy Ageing: New Insights into Ageing and Immunity
Morinaga