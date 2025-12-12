Monteloeder’s Metabolaid lemon verbena and hibiscus blend supports weight management
Key takeaways
- A US-based consumer study found that Metabolaid helped participants reduce weight and bloating over eight weeks.
- The proprietary blend of lemon verbena and hibiscus decreased cravings and emotional eating while improving eating habits.
- Participants reported improved motivation, energy, and emotional balance, which supported adherence to healthier routines.
Consumers report positive shifts in their motivation around weight management, as well as emotional stability, after supplementing with Monteloeder’s Metabolaid weight-control botanical blend, according to a US-based survey.
Over eight weeks, the participants experienced a reduction in weight and bloating. They also reported fewer cravings, less emotional eating, improved eating habits, and sustained motivation.
The proprietary botanical blend combines standardized extracts from hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) and lemon verbena (Lippia citrodora), designed to work together to help regulate appetite and support optimum metabolic function.
“A common complaint is that healthy eating routines are challenging to maintain,” says Mariana Ortega-Rufino, science marketing manager for SuanNutra. “Motivation often fades after the first weeks.”
“Restrictive diets often backfire due to low energy, strong cravings, and increased stress, all of which make consistency difficult. This consumer study not only helped us better understand how people progress along their wellness journey but also highlighted how Metabolaid may inspire long-term adherence.”
“Metabolaid seems to offer its users an emotional lift, which keeps their motivation strong in addition to its physical effects.”
Recording improvements
The US-based consumer study drew the opinions of 112 adult participants who took a 500 mg daily dose of the botanical supplement over eight weeks. They also completed a self-assessment questionnaire at the end of each week to document their progress.
The results indicated that Metabolaid had a positive impact on participants’ weight management journey and on their motivation and emotional balance throughout the program. On a physical level, participants showed an overall weight reduction of around 3% by the end of the eight-week assessment.
Their average weight shifted in a “slow-but-sustained downward trajectory.” Improvements began showing in the first week and continued through to week eight.
Four weeks into the assessment, participants reported “noticeable increases in motivation and energy.” Additionally, they felt more motivated to maintain healthier routines that endured throughout the evaluation.
Participants also reported fewer urges to snack due to boredom, stress, or sadness, indicating greater control over emotional eating. They also expressed a sense of genuine progress and greater satisfaction with the protocol.
Less emotional eating, more motivation
Users noted improvements in their overall mindset, which is often associated with healthier eating habits and better weight management. They reported having fewer hunger pangs between meals.
More than 70% of participants felt that their eating habits had improved. This was characterized by experiencing greater control over snacking and an increased preference for healthier options, especially from the fourth week onwards.
The weight loss was accompanied by a notable decrease in feelings of bloating, as reported by about one-third of participants. Daily supplementation with Metabolaid also triggered the desire to engage in more active, health-forward daily routines.
Around two-thirds of users expressed feeling more energized and, after four weeks, reported they were exercising more, engaging in sports or physical activity at least three times per week.
Staying on track
Metabolaid is backed by 10 preclinical and clinical studies that include more than 450 volunteers. Each study showcases its supportive role in areas related to weight control. Earlier this month, Monteloeder’s branded sales manager for Europe walked us through the ingredient’s scientific backing and formulation potential.
Its body of research has shown how the ingredient influences metabolic pathways, including adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase, which is known to be involved in energy balance and satiety. Its prebiotic properties have also demonstrated support for more balanced gut microbiomes.
Two months of supplementation with the polyphenol-rich botanical composition has also been linked in previous research to more optimal levels of GLP-1, the gut hormone that is in increasing focus.
“Following a string of clinical trials that uncovered the science behind Metabolaid’s wellness benefits, we felt a consumer study would provide insights into the consumers perceptions of the product,” informs Jonathan Jones, Ph.D., chief R&D officer at Monteloeder. “From their feedback, we discovered Metabolaid’s potential to support individuals along their weight-management journey by addressing both physical and emotional factors.”
“It seems to be associated with fewer self-reported episodes of emotional eating, while empowering users to make better lifestyle decisions, embrace healthier routines, and feel more positive about their daily eating patterns. These self-perceived shifts may contribute to behaviors that support long-term weight-management efforts.”