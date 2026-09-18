NDude Labs invests in Nutriventia to expand R&D and global reach
Key takeaways
- NDude Labs has made a strategic growth investment in Nutriventia to expand its R&D, proprietary ingredient platform, and global commercial reach.
- Nutriventia develops clinically validated, pharmaceutical-grade nutraceutical ingredients, including branded botanicals for joint health, mental alertness, stress relief, and sleep.
- The company will leverage NDude Labs’ AI-native operating system to strengthen its market presence across key regions such as the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
NDude Labs, an investment firm operating in India and the US, has initiated a strategic growth investment in Nutriventia, an Indian company offering botanical nutraceuticals. The new capital will fund the expansion of Nutriventia’s R&D pipeline, global commercial footprint, and proprietary ingredient technology platform.
Nutriventia’s portfolio of proprietary branded ingredients includes TurmXtra, a low-dose turmeric for musculoskeletal and joint health; CaffXtend, a natural caffeine-led mental alertness ingredient; Melotime, a sustained-release melatonin for sound sleep; Ashwanova (Prolanza), a root-only ashwagandha ingredient for stress relief; and C-Fence, a long-acting vitamin C.
The company has also announced its soon-to-be-launched Alaxtra alpha lipoic acid ingredient.
Nitin Thakor, managing director at NDude Labs, highlights Nutriventia’s ability to meet consumer and brand expectations with pharmaceutical-grade science. “We believe NDude’s cross-border expertise and the Dude Operating System (DOS), our AI-native operating system, can help accelerate that growth.”
Rajat Mittal Shah, co-founder and executive director at Nutriventia, adds that the company focuses on science in every stage of the company’s growth.
“We built our proprietary delivery platforms to solve genuine pharmaceutical-grade challenges around bioavailability, stability, and dosing efficacy. NDude Labs recognized that our intellectual property is built on hard evidence rather than marketing narratives, and this partnership lets us keep deepening our clinical pipeline and advancing our delivery platforms without compromising our scientific rigor.”
Growing global footprint
Nutriventia’s ingredients are currently marketed toward wellness brands across the US, Europe, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. With a focus on developing India’s pharmaceutical-grade science, the company says international brands are moving away from commodity supply toward clinically validated formulations.
“This investment allows us to accelerate our global commercial reach while doubling down on the proprietary delivery science that got us here,” says Vishal Shah, co-founder and managing director at Nutriventia.
“With NDude Labs’ operating support, we can now expand our commercial infrastructure across key international markets, establish direct leadership on the ground, and deliver our clinically validated branded ingredients to wellness brands worldwide.”
Investec served as financial advisor to Nutriventia on the transaction, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Stratage Law Partners were legal counsels. PwC was appointed as the due diligence advisor.
Eye on India’s nutraceuticals sector
Indian nutraceuticals on the world stage have been propelled by ongoing scientific efforts. Recently, the country spearheaded its first food and nutrition experiments aboard the International Space Station as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 to study sustainable human living in space.
Earlier this week, wellness company Keystone NeoGreens launched Daily Greens in India, which it markets as the “world’s first microgreens blend.” Formulated with gut-healthy pro- and prebiotics, the powdered supplement combines alfalfa, kale, broccoli, coriander, and sunflower in one scoop for daily nutrition convenience.
The Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2026 (Sept 7–9) in India called for enhanced East-West collaborations in nutraceuticals. At the event, the US-based Women In Nutraceuticals organization highlighted the India–US economic potential and what is needed to strengthen it, alongside women’s essential role in the industry and the influence of AI on the sector.
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