Plant-based Ahiflower may rival fish oil for heart health, mouse study shows
Key takeaways
- A mouse study finds that Natures Crops International’s Ahiflower produced heart health effects comparable to fish oil, despite containing no EPA or DHA omega-3s.
- Mice supplemented with Ahiflower oil and eating a high-fat diet had a healthier lipid and cholesterol profile, blood vessel function, liver enzyme markers, and platelet function.
- The amount of Ahiflower oil used in the 12-week mouse study is equivalent to 1–2.5 g daily for humans.
In new research, Ahiflower oil showed beneficial effects on blood lipids and vessel health, as well as liver enzyme markers and platelet function in mice with high blood lipids and thrombosis. Natures Crops International provided the oil used in the 12-week dietary study.
The plant-based oil rich in omega-3 and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) omega-6 showed similar benefits as fish oil, without containing eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3s that are common in marine sources.
“Ahiflower oil reduced vascular inflammation and suppressed blood clot formation in animal models of high blood lipids. It effectively reduced triglycerides, total cholesterol, and LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol while increasing HDL (‘good’) cholesterol,” says co-author Seon-Yong Jeong, professor at Ajou University School of Medicine, South Korea.
“In addition, it reduced elevated levels of the liver enzymes ALT and AST, suggesting potential benefits for liver health. Across several experimental measures, Ahiflower oil showed beneficial effects comparable to those of fish oil. Overall, these findings suggest that Ahiflower oil may help support healthy blood lipid balance and vascular health.”
Plant-based omega benefits
The Journal of Functional Foods study examined markers associated with a high-fat Western diet, such as elevated blood lipids, inflammation, and the body’s tendency to form blood clots.
The research team evaluated Ahiflower oil’s efficacy in three mouse models: high-fat diet-induced elevated blood levels, chemically-induced acute high blood levels, and inflammation-driven thrombosis — the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.
Mice that received Ahiflower oil in addition to a high-fat diet (60% kcal from fat) for 12 weeks had lower levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, higher amounts of HDL cholesterol, and improved liver enzyme levels compared with mice receiving only the high-fat diet.
Moreover, researchers say they saw improvements in markers related to healthy blood vessel function, as the oil reduced signals associated with blood vessel inflammation and increased ones related to nitric oxide. This signaling molecule plays an important role in healthy circulation, explains the team.
When examining blood clot formation, the researchers found that Ahiflower oil reduced platelet aggregation — the tendency of platelets to clump together.
The team also observed these beneficial impacts on blood vessels and platelets in a model driven primarily by inflammation, when blood lipid levels did not substantially change. “This suggests that Ahiflower oil’s effects may extend beyond simply supporting healthy blood lipid levels,” they note.
Fish oil alternative
Natures Crops International says the study is the first animal trial to examine the effects of Ahiflower oil on heart health compared to fish oil. The team says that both oils showed similar benefits in blood vessel function, platelet aggregation, and blood lipid levels.
Instead of EPA and DHA — the marine omega-3s that are linked to heart health benefits — Ahiflower oil is rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and stearidonic acid (SDA) omega-3s, along with GLA omega-6.
effectively maintained DHA levels in heart and brain tissues, which Natures Crops International said challenges the view that plant-based omegas are poorly converted.The body needs to convert plant-based SDA and ALA into EPA and DHA. Previous research indicated that Ahiflower oil
Last year, researchers also linked a blend of Ahiflower oil and other plant oils to better gut and liver health than conventional fish oil.
The amount of Ahiflower oil used in the mouse study is equivalent to 1–2.5 g daily for humans, which Natures Crops International says is a level that can be “readily achieved” through supplements and consuming certain foods and beverages.
Greg Cumberford, science lead at Natures Crops International, says the findings reinforce the possibility of Ahiflower to contribute to a broader understanding of plant-based omega nutrition.
“It highlights the potential of a plant-based ALA, SDA, and GLA matrix to influence multiple pathways relevant to cardiovascular and vascular health and provide the basis for nutritional strategies to include these plant-based precursor fatty acids alongside preformed EPA and DHA,” he concludes.
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