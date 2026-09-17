Keystone NeoGreens launches Daily Greens microgreens powder with pre- and probiotics
Key takeaways
- Keystone NeoGreens launched Daily Greens, a powdered supplement combining five microgreens with prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and adaptogens.
- The company says the microgreens offer high nutrient density and that the product uses advanced preservation methods for a convenient, shelf-stable daily nutrition option.
- Microgreens are rapidly gaining traction due to their nutrient density and higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants compared to mature plants.
Wellness company Keystone NeoGreens has launched Daily Greens in India, which it markets as the “world’s first microgreens blend.” Formulated with gut-healthy ingredients, the powdered supplement combines alfalfa, kale, broccoli, coriander, and sunflower in one scoop for daily nutrition convenience.
After three years of formulation, the brand designed Daily Greens to support focus, sustained energy, gut health, immunity, and detox.
“Daily nutrition products should be straightforward to understand and practical to use,” says Amarnath Jan, CEO of Keystone NeoGreens.
“With Daily Greens, our focus has been to provide convenient nutrition while making the relevant product and serving information accessible to consumers.”
Gut-forward formula
Adding to the five microgreens, Daily Greens contains pre- and probiotics, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, adaptogens, berries, minerals, and vitamins.
The company says that its formulation contains no artificial flavors or “unnecessary additives.”
“The product development process included decisions around the ingredient formulation, serving format, processing, and quality controls,” says Dinesh Chanchala, Keystone Neogreens’ co-founder and COO.
“We are making the relevant information available so that consumers and other stakeholders can examine the product on the basis of its formulation and testing details.”
Each batch of Daily Greens is tested by third-party laboratories for parameters including heavy metals and microbial safety, in accordance with the company’s quality program.
The applicable report information, including batch number, report date, laboratory name, and test scope, will be available on the company’s website, subject to the company’s publication policy.
Daily Greens is available through the NeoGreens website and Amazon, and is offered in a 10-day travel pack and a 30-day pouch.
Microgreens under spotlight
Microgreens have grown in popularity in recent years due to their dense nutrient profile and research backing their higher content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phenolic compounds in comparison to their mature forms.
One study found that hot air drying — a cheap and relatively easy preservation technique — boosts the availability of key nutrients and beneficial plant compounds in microgreens. The researchers cautioned that fresh, nutritious young seedlings of cruciferous vegetables such radish, broccoli, and kale are highly perishable and lose nutritional value quickly.
When cultivated using advanced zinc biofortification, microgreens have also been explored as a solution to global hunger. Penn State University researchers in the US investigating this approach say that microgreens are ideal because they grow quickly and contain low levels of anti-nutrients.
In commercial developments, AeroFarms, a US retail supplier of microgreens, released a patented technology to grow nutritious microgreens at scale using a climate-agnostic, economically viable vertical farming solution. The company says that this “unlock” enables year-round fresh, flavorful greens regardless of geographic location, while simultaneously minimizing the use of land and water.
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