The Quality Group launches ESN and More Nutrition in over 350 UK Superdrug stores
Key takeaways
- The Quality Group is expanding its UK footprint by launching its ESN and More Nutrition product ranges across 350 Superdrug stores and online.
- The launch follows company turnover of more than €1 billion in 2025 (~US$1.15 billion) and €1.5 billion in H1 2026 (~US$1.72 billion).
- Superdrug will carry key products from both brands, including ESN’s Designer Whey Protein alongside More Nutrition’s protein iced beverages and Satisbites bars.
The Quality Group, parent company of nutrition brands ESN and More Nutrition, has launched a new rollout at health and beauty retailer Superdrug. The listing builds on The Quality Group’s international growth strategy and ongoing investment in the UK market.
Product ranges from ESN and More Nutrition will be available on Superdrug’s webshop and over 350 stores across the UK.
Mary-Jo Slipek, chief commercial officer, B2B, at The Quality Group, sees the UK as a key growth market for sports nutrition solutions, convenient high-protein snacks, and functional products.
“This launch represents an important milestone in our mission to make our products more accessible to consumers,” she adds.
Products within the rollout
The launch aligns with The Quality Group’s omnichannel retail strategy, which has introduced ESN and More Nutrition to Germany and other international markets. In Europe, the company reported an annual turnover of more than €1 billion in 2025 (~US$1.15 billion) and €1.5 billion in H1 2026 (~US$1.72 billion).
For ESN, the Superdrug launch will include the brand’s Designer Whey Protein, a whey blend designed to support muscle recovery. The product offers a creamy consistency with up to 25 g of whey protein and no added sugar, and will be available in three flavors: Dark Cookie & Cream, Milk Chocolate, and Vanilla Milk.
Meanwhile, More Nutrition’s Superdrug listing builds on its existing UK presence, where in April last year, it launched its low-sugar, high-protein alternatives, including protein bars, powders, iced coffees, on-the-go low-sugar syrups, a collagen powder, and other wellness products.
More Nutrition’s lineup includes its Protein Iced Coffee, available in Dark Chocolate Lover, and Protein Iced Matcha, both blending protein and coffee or matcha in a creamy shake.
Additionally, More Nutrition will offer its Satisbites protein bar in Dark Cookie Crumble and White Chocolate Strawberry Cream variants, designed to support muscle growth and maintenance with 16 g of protein and zero added sugar.
Following the Superdrug rollout, The Quality Group says further initiatives are planned over the coming months as it aims to continue strengthening its business on the high street.
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