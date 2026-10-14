Myprotein launches protein lattes with Caffè Nero and a Krispy Kreme milkshake
Key takeaways
- Myprotein has launched two iced protein lattes in the UK with Caffè Nero to meet consumer demand for high-protein options, with more recipes coming in January 2027.
- The company also launched a Krispy Kreme-inspired milkshake with 20 g of protein, available online in the UK and Europe, and that will roll out to regional retailers.
- THG Nutrition’s CEO notes that the launches indicate how much the protein category has changed, as it has moved from a focus on athletes to everyday consumers.
THG Nutrition’s Myprotein has teamed up with Caffè Nero to launch two protein-based drinks in the UK and introduced a milkshake with Krispy Kreme, inspired by the donut brand’s “iconic taste” in the UK and Europe.
Myprotein and Caffè Nero unveiled an Iced Vanilla Protein Latte with 25 g of protein and the Iced Vanilla Protein Matcha Latte with 24 g of protein, which are available across Caffè Nero’s UK stores. The partners note that both drinks contain fewer than 160 calories and are among “the highest protein content drinks on the high street.”
The new coffee drinks are the first launches under the partnership, with additional recipes to be announced in January 2027, note the companies.
“Protein has moved from the gym bag into everyday life, and coffee is the natural next step,” says Neil Mistry, CEO of THG Nutrition.
“Protein lattes have already taken off in the US, and we know the appetite is here too: our customers already add protein to their coffee at home. Now, with Caffè Nero, they can order it in a latte or matcha on the high street, across more than 600 stores.”
The new coffees come on the heels of Myprotein’s collaboration with Krispy Kreme, which resulted in a milkshake with 20 g of protein per serving at 116 calories and low-fat content.
The Original Glazed donut-flavored Whey Protein Milkshake was launched on October 8 and is available online in the UK and Europe. It will also roll out at more than 730 UK Boots stores this month and is set to expand to the US later in 2026, through health and wellness retailer GNC.
High-protein demand
Myprotein and Caffè Nero note that the new drinks build on the popularity of iced drinks in the UK. Caffè Nero estimates that iced drinks account for 14.7% of its total drinks sales, up from 8.1% five years ago. Sales of these beverages grew 52% at Caffè Nero in the last fiscal year, compared with the previous year.
Lysa Hardy, CEO of Caffè Nero UK, says that the new additions to the company’s menu respond to growing consumer demand for high-protein drinks. “They combine our specialty coffee and our ceremonial-grade matcha with the expertise of Myprotein. I think it is a great combination.”
THG Nutrition’s Mistry adds that the collaboration is part of a growing number of foodservice partnerships for Myprotein, as protein becomes a staple on menus across the UK.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that sports protein-based ready-to-drink (RTD) launches grew 50% CAGR from July 2021 to June 2026, while high-protein or source-of-protein claims led new sports nutrition launches between July 2025 and June 2026.
Krispy Kreme flavors
Myprotein shares that the new protein milkshake with Krispy Kreme marks the start of a broader collaboration with the donut brand, with additional flavors and products planned as the partnership develops.
According to the companies, these will include Protein Blend — new dairy protein powder mixes available in flavors inspired by Krispy Kreme’s donuts, such as Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced, and Strawberry Iced donuts. Each serving will contain 25 g of protein and 140 calories, without added sugar.
“People will always want treats. Our job is to make them better: the taste they love, with 20 g protein per serving, in a whey protein they already trust,” says Mistry.
“It also shows how much the protein category has changed,” he adds. “It’s part of mainstream food and drink, and people expect to find it wherever they shop. That’s why we’re launching online and in stores across the UK from day one with a global rollout to follow.”
Alison Holder, chief product and brand officer at Krispy Kreme, adds: “Partnering with Myprotein brings together two brands that people love in a completely new way, starting with a Whey Protein Milkshake inspired by our Original Glazed donut. We can’t wait for fans around the world to give it a try and see where this collaboration goes next.”
In related launches and partnerships, THG Nutrition partnered with Nichols in July 2026 to develop Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Water. This RTD range aims to tap into consumer demand for health, wellness, and functional beverages. The beverages are available in Raspberry Lemon and Vimto flavors. The latter was named after Nichols’ fruit-flavored soft drink brand.
Nutrition Insight previously spoke with Mistry about the rise of clear whey protein, who told us that it provides variety for regular protein taste and appeals to consumers who don’t enjoy “milky” shakes.
In March 2026, Myprotein launched Mars Impact Whey Protein powder, which blends the flavors of the candy bar — chocolate, caramel, and malt — with 20 g of whey protein per serving.
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