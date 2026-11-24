Metabolaid secures Health Canada authorization for weight, appetite & cardiovascular claims
Key takeaways
- Health Canada has granted Monteloeder’s Metabolaid an NPN license, authorizing seven claims for weight management, appetite control, and cardiovascular health.
- Monteloeder notes that eight human clinical trials with more than 450 participants underpin the blend, alongside two preclinical studies.
- Monteloeder says the hibiscus and lemon verbena blend may work by activating AMPK, stimulating GLP-1 release, boosting nitric oxide, and supporting gut bacteria.
Monteloeder’s hibiscus and lemon verbena complex has received a Natural Product Number (NPN 80151765) license covering seven health claims for weight management, appetite regulation, and cardiovascular health. The license recommends a daily dose of one capsule containing 500 mg of Metabolaid for adults, taken 20 to 30 minutes before breakfast.
Metabolaid combines standardized extracts of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) and lemon verbena (Lippia citriodora) to support weight balance and metabolic functioning. The botanical blend is the result of collaborative research funded by Spain’s Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology and Innovation (CDTI) and builds on 20 years of focused research on lemon verbena.
One of the authorized claims states that Metabolaid-containing products could complement a healthy lifestyle that includes a calorie-reduced diet and regular physical activity for individuals participating in a weight management program.
Other claims say the ingredient may help temporarily suppress appetite, reduce food intake, and increase satiety when taken prior to a meal. The remaining claims state that the ingredient helps to maintain or support healthy blood pressure levels and helps maintain cardiovascular health.
“Achieving Health Canada authorization marks a significant milestone for Metabolaid,” says Mariana Ortega, science marketing manager for SuanNutra, parent company of Monteloeder. “The process was particularly rigorous, given the complexity of our botanical blend, the extensive body of scientific evidence supporting its benefits, and the heightened regulatory scrutiny in the weight management category.”
Although the authorization applies specifically to the Canadian market, Monteloeder notes that recognition from a globally respected regulatory body can strengthen the formulation’s scientific credibility and international positioning, as well as boost its appeal to potential commercial partners.
Clinical backing behind Metabolaid
Metabolaid is backed by 10 scientific publications, including two preclinical studies and eight human clinical studies involving more than 450 volunteers, highlights Monteloeder. Some studies assessed more than one outcome. Six examined weight-related outcomes, three assessed appetite or satiety, and four looked at blood pressure or other cardiovascular parameters.
January 2020 finding that the blend supported weight management and reduced body fat without the need for a weight loss diet.Monteloeder funded or co-authored several of these studies. For example, the company highlights a randomized, placebo-controlled study from
The company says that by the end of the 12-week study, participants in the Metabolaid group experienced an approximate 2 kg reduction in body weight and reduction in fat mass, alongside decreases in trunk fat and body mass index.
The 2020 human trial did not find significant changes in cholesterol, though reductions were observed in a mouse study.
Beyond its published clinical trials, the manufacturer also cites a company-run, eight-week US consumer perception survey — which has not undergone peer review — involving 112 adults taking 500 mg of Metabolaid daily. In the survey, respondents reported subjective improvements in appetite regulation, energy, mood, and motivation.
The reported outcomes also included fewer cravings, reduced emotional eating, and a greater inclination toward better-for-you food choices and lifestyle habits, including increased physical activity. Respondents also reported an average weight reduction of 3% and less bloating, says Monteloeder.
Metabolaid’s mechanisms of action
Preclinical assessments have examined Metabolaid’s mechanisms of action and its potential to address some of the underlying causes of weight gain, notes Monteloeder. One mouse study, funded by Monteloeder and Korean partner Novarex, linked the blend to increased activation of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which Monteloeder reports as a six-fold rise.
An in vitro fermentation study using human fecal samples, part-funded by Monteloeder, found the blend increased beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium, Blautia, and Faecalibacterium, which Monteloeder describes as a potential prebiotic effect.
“The combination of herbal extracts present in Metabolaid was carefully selected to deliver a synergistic blend of bioactive polyphenols specific to metabolic wellness,” explains Daniel González-Hedström, Ph.D., R&D director for SuanNutra. “Our broad ongoing research campaigns have showcased its multifaceted capabilities in the support of metabolic wellness.”
“It can help regulate blood pressure by enhancing nitric oxide production, in turn helping to improve blood vessel relaxation and blood flow while additionally reducing cholesterol and body fat levels. Our studies also show its potential to naturally stimulate release of GLP-1, a key hormone that slows digestion, promotes feelings of fullness, helps curb overeating, and supports healthy blood sugar regulation.”
Monteloeder will present the botanical ingredient at in-Vitality, taking place this week in Milan, Italy.
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