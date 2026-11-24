Webinar preview: Novonesis unpacks probiotics for children’s gut health beyond infancy
Key takeaways
- Novonesis will hold a free webinar on December 2 about probiotics for children’s health, from infancy through childhood.
- Infant-type bifidobacteria are declining in some populations, a decline the company’s Hansen says could be due to antibiotic exposure, C-section deliveries, and changes in feeding practices.
- Growth in children’s supplements is centered on digestive and immune health, says Novonesis’ Riise, who advises brands to choose strains with pediatric clinical evidence.
As infant-type bifidobacteria are declining in some infant populations, Novonesis says nutritional solutions could help strengthen the early-life microbiome, which shapes children’s growth and development.
Nutrition Insight speaks with the Danish biotechnology company’s presenters ahead of its webinar to discuss drivers of bifidobacteria decline, the importance of the early-life gut microbiome, children’s supplement trends, and how brands should select probiotics.
The free webinar, “From tiny guts to big impact: the powerful potential of probiotics in children’s health,” will take place on December 2 at 9:00 CET and is open for registration.
Stine Ninel Hansen, Ph.D., global scientific advisor of Infant, Children & Women’s Health at Novonesis, notes that while much attention focuses on infancy, the gut microbiome continues to develop throughout childhood.
“This creates opportunities for targeted, safe, and clinically documented probiotic solutions that support children’s health beyond the first years of life.”
Meanwhile, Anne Karina Riise, global marketing manager of Infant, Children & Women’s Health, shares: “Chewable formats have gained popularity, particularly among older children, while drops, powders, and stick packs offer convenient alternatives for younger age groups.”
Hansen adds: “Beyond consumer preferences, formulation considerations such as probiotic stability and viability are important to ensure that the product delivers the intended dose throughout its shelf life.”
Drivers of decline in bifidobacteria
To explain what is driving the decline of infant-type bifidobacteria, Hansen points to several factors — depending on the population — such as antibiotic exposure, increasing rates of C-section deliveries, changes in infant feeding practices, reduced maternal transmission, and changes in environmental microbial exposures.
“Bifidobacteria play an important role in early gut microbiome development and interact closely with the developing immune system,” she says. “Studies have associated lower levels of infant-type bifidobacteria with an increased risk of allergic and other immune-related conditions.”
“Given the importance of the early-life gut microbiome for immune and metabolic development, these changes may have broader implications for health, potentially extending into adulthood.”
Impacts of early microbiome formation
Hansen says that the early-life gut microbiome is essential for shaping immune development and health later in childhood.
“Through interactions with the host and the production of microbial metabolites, the gut microbiome contributes to immune maturation, immune regulation, and the development of the intestinal barrier,” she explains.
early-life gut microbiome development have been associated with an increased risk of certain immune-related conditions, including allergies. While infancy represents a particularly important period, the gut microbiome continues to develop throughout childhood, influenced by factors such as diet, lifestyle, and environmental exposures.”“Alterations in
Children’s supplement trends
Looking at trends fueling growth in the children’s supplement market, Riise notes that parents are becoming more aware of the importance of nutrition and preventive health for children’s growth. She adds that this is especially prevalent in digestive and immune health.
“At the same time, growing scientific understanding of the gut microbiome and its role in health has increased interest in microbiome-targeted solutions,” says Hansen.
“Probiotics represent an important part of this development, with opportunities extending beyond infancy into childhood. For brands, the opportunity lies in developing targeted probiotic solutions that address specific health needs and are supported by robust clinical evidence,” she adds.
Advice to brands
When brands are choosing a pediatric probiotic strain, Hansen suggests that they seek out clinical documentation.
“As probiotic effects are strain-specific, it is essential that the chosen strain is supported by well-designed clinical studies demonstrating the intended benefit in the relevant pediatric population and at an appropriate dose. The clinical endpoints should also be relevant to the intended health benefit,” she notes.
“Safety, quality, and stability are equally important considerations in pediatric product development. In addition, brands must ensure alignment with the regulatory requirements of their target markets, recognizing that the available scientific evidence does not necessarily translate into permitted health claims.”
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