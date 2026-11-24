Johns Hopkins study links higher vitamin D levels to longer sleep in older adults
Key takeaways
- Adults with the highest vitamin D levels slept roughly 20 minutes longer per night and shorter waking periods compared with those with the lowest levels.
- The positive association between vitamin D levels and sleep duration and wake time appeared strongest among Black participants.
- The study shows an association rather than direct causation, and researchers found inconclusive, opposing results for vitamin B12 between men and women.
Higher vitamin D levels are associated with longer total sleep times and shorter periods of waking among middle-aged and older adults, according to a US study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in collaboration with scientists at the National Institute on Aging.
The participants comprised 460 cognitively unimpaired men and women, aged 40 and over, who were assessed between 2012 and 2019 as part of the National Institute on Aging Intramural Research Program.
The authors note that this study is serial cross-sectional, capturing a series of snapshots over time, and does not establish that vitamin D levels cause better sleep.
“These findings suggest that we should investigate more thoroughly whether boosting vitamin D levels can improve sleep health,” says study senior author Adam Spira, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Bloomberg School and a core faculty member of the Johns Hopkins Center on Aging and Health, US.
According to the researchers, some earlier clinical trials of vitamin D supplementation have suggested a benefit for sleep. However, they note those trials were small and involved homogeneous populations.
Vitamin D levels and sleep quality
Published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A, the study used blood-based vitamin D measurements and sleep data from wrist-worn actigraphs, collected from the participants in the ongoing Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging.
After adjusting for potential confounding factors, including age, race, and sex, the researchers found significant associations between higher serum vitamin D concentrations and better sleep quality.
When participants were divided into three groups according to their vitamin D levels, those in the highest-level group slept almost 20 minutes longer per night on average and had shorter average intervals of waking than those in the lowest-level group.
Similarly, when participants were categorized according to standard clinical definitions of vitamin D levels — “deficiency, insufficiency, and normal” — the vitamin D-deficient group had, on average, about 23 minutes less total sleep time.
The associations between vitamin D levels and sleep measures appeared strongest among Black participants.
“Black adults in the US have a higher prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and sleep disturbances compared with white adults, and may benefit more from increasing vitamin D levels,” says Diefei Chen, the study’s first author and a Ph.D. candidate in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School’s Department of Epidemiology.
Vitamin B12 findings and study limitations
Since previous studies have hinted that vitamin B12 might also have an impact on sleep, the researchers also examined associations between levels of the nutrient and sleep quality.
According to the paper, among women, higher vitamin B12 levels were associated with less time awake after they first fell asleep, on average. Among men, however, the associations seemed to go in the opposite direction, with higher B12 levels linked to more time awake after falling asleep.
The statistical evidence regarding this set of results remains inconclusive, note the authors.
The researchers could not distinguish between vitamin D sources, such as diet, sunlight exposure, or supplementation. They suggest future studies examine whether the associations differ by source and track sleep changes over time.
An earlier randomized controlled trial found that vitamin D supplementation helps to maintain telomeres, which are protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that shorten during aging.
A literature review published in June 2026 found that vitamin D deficiency is common in inflammatory rheumatic diseases. However, the authors of the paper note there is no strong evidence that the deficit has direct disease-modifying effects.
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