Laboratoire PYC launches caffeine-free creatine coffee alternative
Key takeaways
- Laboratoire PYC has launched Beyond Coffee, a caffeine-free, chicory-based powdered drink mix containing 3 g of creatine alongside rhodiola, reishi mushroom extract, and magnesium.
- The sugar- and sweetener-free supplement is offered as a customizable private-label solution with full manufacturing and regulatory support in France.
- This launch reflects a broader industry shift to expand creatine beyond sports nutrition into everyday lifestyle and healthy aging beverages.
Laboratoire PYC, a subsidiary of Solina Group, launches Beyond Coffee, a caffeine-free, chicory-based powdered food supplement designed to bring creatine supplementation into everyday routines.
The coffee-inspired beverage can be consumed hot or cold and blends 3 g of creatine per serving with 180 mg of rhodiola and 167 mg of reishi extract, equivalent to 2 g of the mushroom, details the French manufacturer.
Each serving of the sugar- and sweetener-free coffee alternative also contains 15% of the Nutrient Reference Value for magnesium, provided in bisglycinate and glycerophosphate forms.
“With Beyond Coffee, we are reinventing the coffee ritual by combining nutritional benefits, innovation, and an enjoyable drinking experience. Our ambition is to provide brands with distinctive functional solutions that meet evolving consumer expectations,” says Aurélie De Schuyteneer, marketing and communications manager at Laboratoire PYC.
Creatine and physical performance
Naturally present in the body, particularly in muscles, creatine plays a role in energy availability during short bursts of high-intensity exercise, Laboratoire PYC notes.
The ingredient benefits from an EU-authorized health claim: “Creatine increases physical performance in successive bursts of short-term, high-intensity exercise.”
Laboratoire PYC notes that this health claim can be used on products enabling a daily intake of 3 g of creatine in adults performing this type of exercise.
Botanical and functional mushroom blend
Beyond Coffee’s rhodiola extract is a botanical traditionally used during periods of physical and mental demand, while its reishi extract comes from a functional mushroom known for its naturally occurring polysaccharides.
Magnesium complements the formulation. Laboratoire PYC says the mineral contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, normal energy-yielding metabolism, and the normal functioning of the nervous system and muscles.
Recreating the coffee ritual without caffeine
Beyond Coffee is designed to preserve familiar coffee-inspired sensory characteristics while providing a caffeine-free alternative.
The chicory base delivers a rich brown color and roasted notes, while the powder dissolves quickly in hot or cold water, notes the company. Depending on the preparation method, Laboratoire PYC says that the beverage develops either a delicate, velvety foam or a smooth, silky texture without foam.
Laboratoire PYC offers Beyond Coffee as a private-label solution, with customization options available to meet individual partners’ target markets and regulatory requirements.
The French contract manufacturer, specializing in powdered nutritional products, provides brands with end-to-end support from product development — including active ingredient selection and formulation — to market launch.
The company says it can guide brands through flavor development and sensory optimization, regulatory validation and claim adaptation, industrial trials, manufacturing, and packaging in France.
Available packaging formats include single-serve sachets, stick packs, tubs, and stand-up pouches.
Creatine expands into functional beverages
Traditionally associated with sports nutrition, creatine has been gaining traction among new consumer groups, according to Laboratoire PYC. It notes that brands are increasingly exploring lifestyle, active nutrition, and healthy aging positioning. New formats are also helping integrate the ingredient into everyday consumption occasions.
In March 2026, Bulletproof launched Coffee + Creatine, a “first of its kind” functional coffee innovation featuring creatine. The instant black coffee is made with what the brand describes as toxin-tested 100% Arabica beans. Each cup offers 5 g of creatine monohydrate and 250 mg of electrolytes to support performance and hydration.
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