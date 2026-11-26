Arla Foods Ingredients invests €95M to expand whey protein production in Wales
Key takeaways
- Arla Foods Ingredients makes a €95M Felinfach investment for premium whey protein expansion, with whey streams currently used in animal feed converted into food ingredients.
- The investment covers a new 5,100 m² production building, with completion due in Q3 2029.
- Innova Market Insights data shows growth in protein, whey protein hydrolysate, and dairy protein product launches.
Arla Foods Ingredients, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arla Foods, is making one of its largest-ever investments — €95 million (US$104 million) — at its Felinfach site in Wales, UK. The move is expected to help meet the growing demand for dairy proteins by expanding production of premium whey protein isolate, including for clear protein drinks, and converting whey streams currently used in animal feed into food and nutrition ingredients.
“We see strong demand for dairy protein, and meeting that demand requires both innovation and investment. With this project, we can bring the two together: expanding our premium whey protein portfolio while creating more value from the whey already available to us,” says Luis Cubel, managing director of Arla Foods Ingredients.
The investment, approved by Arla Foods’ board of directors, covers a new 5,100 m² production building, processing equipment, and supporting utilities. The company states that the building and the integration of the new processing equipment are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2029.
Dairy protein launches gain ground
Data from Innova Market Insights indicates that consumers are increasingly consuming protein to improve their physical health. Protein bars and snacks, as well as powders and shakes, are the most popular formats. Overall, there was 11% growth in sports nutrition launches featuring protein ingredients, especially bovine collagen peptide hydrolysate, which had a rapid increase in NPD.
Meanwhile, whey protein hydrolysate is emerging as a leading ingredient for active nutrition, with 46% year-over-year growth from July 2023 to June 2025, according to Innova Market Insights research.
Additionally, data from the market researcher indicates that sports nutrition and supplement launches featuring dairy protein ingredients are gaining ground, with more than 20% CAGR from July 2021 to June 2026. Whey and milk proteins remain the leading ingredients in these launches, but other proteins, such as casein, are emerging.
Building on the Volac acquisition
Arla Foods Ingredients’ Felinfach site came as part of its acquisition of Volac’s Whey Nutrition business in 2024. The investment will develop the site, building on the value of the acquisition, notes the company. It adds that the building is designed to accommodate future expansions.
“When we acquired Volac’s Whey Nutrition business, we saw a clear opportunity to combine its capabilities with our expertise in advanced protein ingredients. This investment is the next step in realizing that potential. It underlines our long-term commitment to Felinfach and our ambition to create greater value for our customers and also Arla’s farmer owners,” says Cubel.
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