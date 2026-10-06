HTBA acquires delivery technology specialist Specnova to expand US footprint
Key takeaways
- HTBA has acquired US biotech firm Specnova in its first deal to expand its ingredient delivery technologies.
- The transaction expands HTBA’s US footprint while providing Specnova access to HTBA’s global commercial network outside North America.
- Both companies will operate independently while collaborating to integrate Specnova’s delivery systems into HTBA’s health portfolio.
HealthTech Bio Actives (HTBA) has acquired US biotech company Specnova, a specialist in patented and clinically validated ingredient delivery technologies. These systems are designed to improve the bioavailability, bioefficacy, and sustained release of plant-based actives, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and peptides.
The deal marks HTBA’s first acquisition, adding to a portfolio of citrus flavonoids and active forms of vitamin B12. For Specnova, the agreement opens access to HTBA’s global commercial network beyond North America.
Following the deal, both companies will continue to operate independently, while collaborating to enhance and develop their ingredient solutions for the supplement, food, and beverage industries.
“Specnova was created to bring innovation and effectiveness to raw materials in the natural products industry. We have reached a point where the right partner could help us take the business to the next level,” says Sebastian Balcombe, founder and CEO of Specnova.
Balcombe underscores the companies’ shared focus on scientific evidence. “Our focus on technology, clinical research, intellectual property, and customer service will not change. What changes is the scope of what we are able to offer, both to our existing customers in North America and to customers in markets where HTBA is already established.”
Alexandre Valls-Coma, CEO of HTBA, calls the Specnova acquisition a “natural fit,” adding that the deal introduces technologies that complement HTBA’s existing portfolio, which may help accelerate future product developments.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed at the time of publishing.
Clinically backed delivery technologies
Founded in 2017, Specnova’s portfolio includes its LipoVantage platform, which uses liposomes to encapsulate active ingredients, helping protect them through the digestive system and support absorption.
The range also includes the company’s NovaQSpheres technology, which offers controlled release of multiple ingredients through multilayered beadlets, supporting formulators with greater flexibility when working with more than one active.
Launched in January 2025, BodyTech Elite Creatine Beadlets was the first product formulated with Specnova’s NovaQSpheres delivery technology. The beadlets are formulated with four layers of creatine wrapped in protective polymers to shield them during digestion, designed to support greater creatine muscle saturation and prolong muscle feeding.
HTBA sees the acquisition as adding to its US footprint, as it plans to leverage Specnova’s ingredient delivery systems and scientific expertise to enhance product performance and differentiate formats.
“This acquisition marks a major milestone for us, affirming our ongoing commitment to sustainable growth by investing in advanced technologies that strengthen our portfolio for the long term,” says Valls-Coma.
SupplySide Global 2026
Both companies will exhibit at the upcoming SupplySide Global 2026 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 28–30). At the event, HTBA will mark the official US launch of Leanara, a companion ingredient for consumers using GLP-1 medications. It combines bioflavonoids with advanced vitamin B12 technology to help preserve muscle mass and sustain energy levels during weight loss.
HTBA debuted Leanara at Vitafoods Europe 2026, where it presented the ingredient in mango-flavored powder sticks to highlight the importance of convenient and enjoyable nutritional formats, especially since using GLP-1 medications reduces appetite.
The company will also showcase its wider range of functional health ingredients, including MecobalActive, a bioidentical, active form of vitamin B12 for cognitive and physical performance. Additionally, it will feature DiosVein Forte, a micronized flavonoid fraction developed to support vascular health, circulation, and leg comfort.
Meanwhile, Specnova will feature its flagship delivery systems, LipoVantage and NovaQSpheres, alongside its clinically backed branded ingredients NooGandha liposomal ashwagandha, NordicCherry tart cherry extract, and RiboBeauty redcurrant and blackcurrant extract.
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