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GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Mounjaro linked to nutrient shortfalls in small UK study
Key takeaways
- An exploratory study links appetite suppression from GLP-1 medications Wegovy and Mounjaro to shortfalls in daily calories and essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamin D, and iron.
- Participants reported a lack of structured nutritional guidance and medication reviews, with researchers suggesting support may be sparser for privately prescribed patients.
- While protein intake was generally adequate, all 14 participants ate too few fruits and vegetables, pointing to possible gaps in nutritional monitoring alongside weight-loss treatments.
A UK exploratory study with 14 patients has found that GLP-1-based medications that suppress appetite, such as Wegovy (Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide) and Mounjaro (Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide), are associated with inadequate consumption of key nutrients and energy in some individuals.
The findings suggest that there is low awareness of this potential side effect among those taking these drugs. Moreover, they indicate that nutritional guidance from clinicians remains limited.
While the authors note appetite suppressants are effective treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes, they say little is known about their impact on dietary intake. They note this is particularly important because appetite suppression commonly reduces overall food consumption and, as a result, may limit adequate nutritional intake.
“Current UK dietary advice is based on the Eatwell Guide, a weight-neutral guide not designed for people with malnutrition in obesity or those on incretin-based therapies [appetite suppressants]. No drug-specific nutritional monitoring framework exists,” the researchers say.
“The dominance of privately prescribed participants in this cohort suggests that nutritional safety netting may be particularly sparse outside National Health Service (NHS) pathways.”
Patient food diaries
The exploratory study published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health is based on feedback from 14 patients (10 private and four NHS patients) prescribed these drugs at one general practice in the UK.
Participants recorded their dietary intake over two days, using the validated Myfood24 diary. Participants were also interviewed about their experiences.
Each participant’s average daily intake of 28 nutrients was then compared against sex-specific reference nutrient intake (RNI) values from official UK government dietary recommendations.
The researchers separately assessed fiber, iron, vitamin D, potassium, protein, and magnesium intakes, for which a clinically relevant shortfall was defined as below two-thirds of the RNI.
Additionally, foods recorded in Myfood24 were classified as either ultra-processed food (UPF) or not, with UPF intake expressed as the percentage of total energy intake and used as a proxy measure of poor diet quality.
Nutrient and energy shortfalls
The analysis shows that participants’ average daily energy intake was 1,231 kcal, equivalent to 58.5% of sex-specific estimated energy requirements. Three patients consumed less than 800 kcal/day, and more than half of the group consumed less than two-thirds of their estimated calorie requirements.
Although the drugs are known to reduce energy consumption, the researchers’ concern centers on very low intakes and micronutrient gaps.
Eight of the 14 participants had intakes below two-thirds of the RNI for three or more of six focus nutrients — fiber, iron, vitamin D, potassium, protein, and magnesium — with one falling short across all six. Protein was the exception: the group’s intake averaged 153% of the RNI, and only one participant fell below the recommended intake.
More than three-quarters of participants consumed less than two-thirds of the RNI for fiber and vitamin D, while iron intake was below the recommended threshold in half of the group.
Eight of the 14 participants had intakes below two-thirds of the RNI for three or more of the six focus nutrients, with one patient falling short across all six. Fruit and vegetable intake fell below the recommended 400 g per day in all 14.
Average energy-weighted UPF intake was 33% of the total, although the range was wide. For example, one participant derived 84% energy from UPFs.
Participant feedback on side effects
The participants’ feedback consistently linked reduced nutrient and energy intake to appetite suppression.
Many participants also described a lack of structured follow-up and inadequate medication reviews. This left side effects such as dizziness and low blood pressure unmanaged, often requiring patients to adjust their medication schedule or seek advice in online peer groups.
“This highlighted a broader gap in professional oversight and safe integration of weight reduction treatments with existing medications,” note the researchers.
While many of the interviewees reported reduced “food noise” and the ability to enjoy food guilt-free, they also reported avoidance of social eating due to nausea or diarrhea, concerns about weight regain on discontinuing treatment, and anxiety about long-term affordability.
Reported unintended consequences of taking these drugs included unexpected reductions in alcohol intake and reduced pleasure from food. Participants also reported a lack of clear dietary guidance to support safe long-term use.
Two participants expressed shock and worry at the extent of their reduced calorie intake, which they hadn’t realized until filling in the Myfood24 diary. The researchers suggest this would not have been flagged without some form of monitoring.
Study limitations
Because this is a small observational study, the researchers note that no causal conclusions can be drawn from its findings. They also acknowledge that the participants came from one general practice in a relatively affluent area, limiting the wider applicability of its findings.
“Qualitative findings indicate that appetite suppression can lead to unrecognized reductions in food intake in the absence of structured dietary guidance,” they conclude.
“Although hypothesis-generating, these observations highlight potential gaps in nutritional monitoring within current incretin therapy care pathways.”
GLP-1 companion nutrition was a key focus in product innovations featured at this week’s Fi Europe 2026 trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19). Nutrition Insight is attending the show, covering concepts to address nutrient gaps during rapid weight loss from Cosun Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, and Beneo.
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