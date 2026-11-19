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Food & Health Angels invests in EdiMembre to scale high-protein, low-carb foods
Key takeaways
- Food & Health Angels invests in EdiMembre to help the company develop a 100-ton pilot line, B2B contracts, and expand its intellectual property portfolio.
- EdiMembre’s Protein Micro-Architecting turns protein isolates into a dough to enable foods with more than 80% of their calories from protein.
- GLP-1s and health-conscious consumers are driving demand in high-protein products, but EdiMembre says conventional formulations face limits in texture and taste.
Food & Health Angels has invested in EdiMembre and its edible protein membrane manufacturing technology. The US investor network says this platform works with protein isolate sources to create foods and snacks with more than 80% of their calories from protein, while enabling brands to add fiber and other functional ingredients.
EdiMembre notes that its proprietary manufacturing platform also creates low-carbohydrate foods without compromising taste or texture, which the company says remains a common challenge to brands aiming to create high-protein products.
Food & Health Angels will support the US company through strategic capital, industry connections, and operational expertise.
EdiMembre aims to execute plans for a 100 ton-per-year pilot scale manufacturing line, scale B2B product development contracts with global food brands, and expand its intellectual property portfolio.
The company is a spinout of the life science business MilliporeSigma from Merck, Darmstadt, Germany. It is built on five years and US$5 million in R&D investments.
Annette Shafer, founder of Crisp Kitchen & Juice and investor at Food & Health Angels, comments that EdiMembre’s platform opens the door for manufacturers around the world to make higher-protein foods part of more people’s everyday diets.
High-protein demand
The rise of GLP-1 medications and consumer interest in better-for-you food products continue to boost demand for protein.
EdiMembre notes that traditional food manufacturing technologies struggle to meet demand for high-protein options without negatively impacting taste, texture, or affordability.
“For decades, food manufacturers have tried to make high-protein comfort foods by forcing low-cost protein powders and flours into a carbohydrate dough, which inevitably compromises either the macronutrients or the mouthfeel,” says Tim Olsen, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of EdiMembre.
The company says that pushing protein beyond 50% of calories through these methods “breaks down the starch matrix, resulting in grainy, brittle, or rubbery textures and off-flavors.”
Protein Micro-Architecting
EdiMembre notes that its Protein Micro-Architecting platform transforms conventional protein ingredients into customizable structures for food production.
The company converts a protein isolate, such as mung bean, soy, or animal protein, into a protein-based dough. While similar to bread or pizza dough, the product is made of protein instead of carbohydrates.
EdiMembre uses a wet-extrusion manufacturing process to control the protein’s structure and create porous materials that can be shaped into familiar foods. The company says that this process allows for substantially higher protein concentrations while maintaining the versatility of familiar formats.
“With Protein Micro-Architecting, the protein itself is the structure,” explains Olsen. “For example, we can hand a global food brand a clean, two-ingredient pasta that delivers 48 g of protein per serving, cooks to true al dente, and allows for sauce to stick given the network of pores created with our process.”
“For the fruit snack category, we see a true white space for including protein as this innovation just doesn’t exist in the market yet.”
He notes that partnering with Food & Health Angels provides EdiMember with capital and direct access to industry veterans who have scaled breakthrough food and bioprocess technologies from the pilot plant to global grocery shelves.
In June 2026, Food & Health Angels made its first investment in Persperion Diagnostics, which developed a non-invasive sweat glucose monitoring technology. With its ConTAQ tool, Persperion Diagnostics aims to replace finger pricks with a 30-second sweat-based reading for diabetes monitoring.
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