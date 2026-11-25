Childhood fruit and fish intake linked to lower Crohn’s disease risk in study
Key takeaways
- Childhood fruit and fish consumption is linked to lower Crohn’s disease risk in a pooled cohort of 111,999 children and adolescents from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.
- Participants or their guardians recorded diets at ages 7–8 and 11–15, before diagnosis, while researchers identified whether participants developed IBD by ages 20–25.
- The team calls for more research as the study links salty snacks to a possible higher IBD risk and higher childhood fruit intake to a higher ulcerative colitis risk.
An observational study with 111,999 children and adolescents links higher consumption of fish and fruit during childhood to a lower risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), specifically Crohn’s disease.
The study from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, also linked a higher intake of salty snacks during adolescence with an increased risk of IBD.
The research included participants from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, whose dietary habits were reported at ages 7–8 and 11–15. The participants or their guardians tracked their food intake over time through questionnaires.
The team followed participants through national patient registries until they reached 20–25 years old. During this follow-up period, 653 participants received an IBD diagnosis, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
“An important strength of the study is that dietary habits were recorded before the participants developed the disease,” says first author Annie Guo, a registered dietitian and researcher at the University of Gothenburg.
“The combination of a large number of participants, a long follow-up period, and national health registries made it possible to examine specific forms of the disease — Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — individually.”
Fruit and fish consumption
The study in Gut captured dietary intake in childhood and adolescence, including participants’ consumption of fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sweet snacks. The researchers categorized all food groups into tertiles representing low, medium, and high intake.
They also captured diagnoses of any IBD and specific subtypes of the condition, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The researchers note that these diseases are characterized by chronic, recurring inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
The research links a higher intake of fruit and fish, compared with the lowest intake, at the age of 7–8 to a lower risk of developing Crohn’s disease later in life. Eating more fruit during teenage years was also associated with a lower risk of Crohn’s disease.
Moreover, the team found that a higher consumption of potato chips and other salty snacks during ages 11–15 was linked to an increased IBD risk, though they caution that this association became weaker when accounting for other factors that may influence the disease.
Further research needed
At the same time, the study links a higher intake of fruit during childhood with an increased risk of developing ulcerative colitis. The team notes that this finding “warrants further investigation.”
The team found no significant associations between IBD and the other food groups examined: vegetables, dairy, meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sweet snacks.
“These results provide new insight into how dietary habits during childhood and adolescence may influence the risk of developing IBD, but the findings need to be confirmed in further studies,” says Guo.
“One possible explanation is that diet affects the gut microbiota and the development of the immune system, but the underlying mechanisms require further investigation.”
The researchers note that their study, due to its observational design, cannot establish a direct causal relationship.
Co-author Karl Mårild, associate professor of Pediatrics at the University of Gothenburg, adds: “Further studies in children from other countries are needed to confirm these findings, with the hope of eventually developing evidence-based recommendations for IBD prevention.”
IBD and diet in adults
According to the researchers, specific food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, and sugar-sweetened beverages, have been linked to IBD risk in adults.
A large prospective study from 2025 linked a healthy plant-based diet with a reduced risk of developing IBD. The paper looked at 143,434 people in the UK who shared their diets. After an average 14.5-year follow-up, the researchers found 1,117 IBD cases.
Separately, a 2026 mouse study found that beef-protein diets caused severe gut inflammation in mice while pea protein only caused mild symptoms. The corresponding study author told Nutrition Insight the finding suggests red meat could worsen IBD symptoms.
Meanwhile, research on wheat fiber in mice suggests it produces metabolites that relieve irritable bowel syndrome, a functional gut-brain disorder. A study on vitamin D supplementation in IBD patients suggested the vitamin can help rebalance gut immunity of participants, though the researchers stressed a need for larger, controlled trials before making clinical recommendations.
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