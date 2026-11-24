Quatrefolic 5-MTHF and folic acid comparably boost folate status in pregnancy, trial finds
Key takeaways
- In a 12-week trial completed by 96 pregnant Indonesian women, Quatrefolic (5-MTHF) and folic acid improved long-term folate status and reduced homocysteine.
- 5-MTHF produced a greater plasma 5-MTHF response, a difference of borderline statistical significance, while also showing a trend toward lower UMFA.
- Gnosis by Lesaffre and partner PT Simex say the findings support active folate as an effective prenatal alternative.
A clinical study using Gnosis by Lesaffre’s Quatrefolic found that the 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (5-MTHF) ingredient performed comparably to folic acid in pregnant women, with trends favoring active folate on plasma response and unmetabolized folic acid. The research strengthens the evidence behind active folate as a bioavailable and effective option, says the bioactive ingredients provider.
The trial, which Gnosis by Lesaffre describes as a collaboration with PT Simex Pharmaceutical Indonesia, was conducted over 12 weeks at two primary health care centers in Surabaya, Indonesia, and involved 110 pregnant women (9–14 weeks’ gestation), of whom 96 completed the trial.
The double-blind randomized controlled trial used PT Simex Pharmaceutical Indonesia’s HY-Folic, which contains Quatrefolic. Participants received 600 μg folic acid (equivalent to 1.36 μmol folate) or 1,100 μg 5-MTHF glucosamine salt (equivalent to 1.35 μmol folate).
The study was funded by PT Simex Pharmaceutical Indonesia — the authors state that the funder had no role in study design, analysis, or the decision to publish.
Study findings
Women given 5-MTHF showed a greater increase in plasma concentration of this active folate, a difference the study describes as of “borderline” statistical significance (after adjusting for baseline levels).
The 5-MTHF and folic acid groups had comparable bioavailability across different body mass indexes. 5-MTHF showed a stronger trend toward higher bioavailability in normal-weight women than in overweight women, the study details, although neither subgroup difference was statistically significant.
Gnosis by Lesaffre says HY-Folic showed a trend toward lower unmetabolized folic acid (UMFA) than an equimolar dose of folic acid. The two groups did not differ significantly in red blood cell folate, the trial’s primary outcome, or in homocysteine reduction.
The median increase in UMFA was about twice as high in the folic acid group as in the 5-MTHF group, although the difference was not statistically significant, according to the study, published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN.
“Both supplements effectively improve long-term folate status and reduce homocysteine. 5-MTHF was associated with a greater plasma 5-MTHF response ... and more modest UMFA accumulation, a pattern most pronounced in normal-weight women, supporting its use as a highly effective prenatal supplementation alternative,” the study reads.
However, the authors note that the plasma 5-MTHF finding should be seen as hypothesis-generating. They add that supplementation began after the window for neural tube defect prevention and that participants were not genotyped for variants of the methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR) gene, which encodes an enzyme key to converting folic acid to 5-MTHF.
Importance of active folate
Vitamin B9, or folate, is an essential nutrient for fetal DNA synthesis, cell division, and neurological development, notes Gnosis by Lesaffre. Synthetic folic acid must be enzymatically converted to its active form, a process that is reduced in about 40% of people, according to the company.
However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people with MTHFR gene variants can process all types of folate, including folic acid, and that folic acid is the only type of folate shown to help prevent neural tube defects. The study authors also note that folic acid remains the reference standard for periconceptional supplementation, endorsed by the WHO and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
The use of active folate is important for women who give birth (about 132 million births a year, according to UN estimates) and their babies, says Gnosis by Lesaffre, adding that evidence supporting 5-MTHF over folic acid for healthy pregnancies and fertility is growing.
“At PT Simex, our long-term commitment has always been to provide scientifically validated health solutions,” says Merrylin Saragih, head of the Product Department at PT Simex Pharmaceutical Indonesia.
“Our ongoing collaboration with Gnosis by Lesaffre allows us to advance prenatal nutrition. This latest study in Indonesian pregnant women directly informs and supports our mission to offer effective, high-quality supplements like HY-Folic that meet specific metabolic needs.”
Silvia Pisoni, global customer engagement and integrated marketing director at Gnosis by Lesaffre, says that the growing evidence reflects the company’s mission to raise the standard of human health through biologically active nutrients.
“Each clinical study with Quatrefolic, including this important research in Indonesia, strengthens the scientific foundation for active folate. It moves us closer to a future where optimal, personalized nutrition is accessible, moving beyond one-size-fits-all solutions to support health from pregnancy onward.”
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