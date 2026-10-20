Better Dairy secures self-affirmed GRAS for precision-fermented lactopontin in the US
Key takeaways
- Better Dairy achieved self-affirmed GRAS status in the US, allowing commercialization of what it calls the world’s first precision-fermented lactopontin.
- According to the company, lactopontin acts as a signaling protein that supports applications across healthy aging, gut health, immunity, mobility, skin health, and sports recovery.
- Better Dairy notes that lactopontin works in combination with collagen, lactoferrin, and probiotics, it will debut the ingredient at SupplySide Global 2026.
Better Dairy has achieved self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status for its precision-fermented lactopontin ingredient, marking a step toward the commercialization of a new generation of nutrition products in the US.
While lactopontin occurs naturally in human and cow milk, the supplier underscores that its use as a functional ingredient in nutrition and supplements has historically not been possible. It is a protein that plays an important role in biological signaling pathways associated with tissue growth, repair, and renewal.
Beyond offering a source of nutrition, Better Dairy says lactopontin works with the body’s own biological processes. According to the company, the ingredient enables products targeting healthy aging, gut health, immune health, joint health, skin health, and sports recovery.
The company says it offers the world’s first supply of precision-fermented lactopontin and the only commercially available source of lactopontin in the US.
“For decades, nutrition has largely been about giving the body more of something — more protein, more vitamins, more minerals. We believe the next big opportunity is different — it's about understanding how nutrition can help the body make better use of its own biology. Lactopontin represents that opportunity,” says Jevan Nagarajah, founder and CEO of Better Dairy.
“We’re bringing a naturally occurring signaling protein into nutrition and supplements, with the potential to create an entirely new generation of functional products. Achieving self-affirmed GRAS is a key step for us. It means we’re moving beyond our foundations, developing world-leading science, and opening the door to real commercial applications.”
Highly synergistic ingredient
The advent of precision fermentation has given rise to a myriad of commercial health ingredients created by harnessing microbial production. Earlier this year, Vivici launched a precision fermentation-based lactoferrin in the US to provide a more affordable and sustainable alternative to the scarce “pink gold” dairy protein.
Among other advances in the field, Mara Renewables’ precision-fermented docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) was found to boost breast milk levels by 26% in a trial, while Checkerspot’s microbial-sourced algal oil offers a sustainable alternative to palm-derived nutritional oils.
Better Dairy explains that its lactopontin is highly synergistic with other more established, functional ingredients such as collagen, lactoferrin, and probiotics.
Instead of replacing ingredients, the company says lactopontin offers opportunities to stack different solutions in a formula, enabling the design of differentiated products based on ingredients that consumers are familiar with.
Better Dairy says its self-affirmed GRAS determination establishes a safety basis and a path to launch in the US. It follows the development of an extensive safety dossier covering the ingredient’s composition, manufacturing process, purity, specifications, and safety.
Based on the evidence presented, an independent panel of qualified experts unanimously concluded that Better Dairy’s lactopontin is safe under its intended conditions of use. Better Dairy is now working with customers to launch new products containing lactopontin in the coming months.
Global commercial pathways
The company is currently pursuing separate regulatory pathways for other key markets, such as Europe and Asia, along with additional regulatory approvals, including for early life nutrition in the US.
“We’re now ready to work with customers who are equally excited to bring this new functionality and next generation of products to consumers,” Nagarajah says.
Better Dairy will introduce lactopontin to the nutrition industry at the SupplySide Global trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 28–30).
Other innovations at the show include next-generation biotics, new delivery formats targeting pill fatigue, and advances in chewable beauty supplements.
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