India’s food safety watchdog proposes ban on added sugars in infant formula
Key takeaways
- The FSSAI has proposed a draft amendment to ban added sucrose and fructose in infant nutrition products for babies up to six months old.
- The measure aims to align infant nutrition with age-appropriate requirements, support exclusive breastfeeding, and prevent early exposure to added sugars linked to childhood obesity.
- The draft is currently open for public consultation, allowing stakeholders to submit objections and suggestions within 60 days before finalization.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is pushing to restrict added sucrose and fructose in food products formulated for infants up to six months of age. This was outlined in its newly published draft amendment to the nation’s Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.
The 2026 draft document was published in the Gazette of India and aims to strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with “age-appropriate nutritional requirements.”
In the drafted amendment, the proposed provision states that “sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of six months.”
“The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life,” states the FSSAI.
“By strengthening standards for infant nutrition products, the proposed amendment seeks to support appropriate infant feeding practices while encouraging manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritize the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.”
Building on comprehensive guidelines
The update comes at on the heels of growing public scrutiny of the nutritional profile and constitution of infant foods, as one recent study in the US found that 71% of baby foods are classified as ultra-processed foods (UPFs). UPFs tend to lack nutrients in comparison to whole foods and less processed products, while containing more additives and sugar.
India’s existing regulations provide comprehensive guidance on nutritional composition, quality, and safety standards for various infant nutrition product categories, the FSSAI highlights. These cover children from birth up to 24 months of age.
The current provisions list lactose and glucose polymers as the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while they state that sucrose and/or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.
The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, which makes receiving the appropriate nutrition particularly important for infants, underscores the FSSAI. “The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without the unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose.”
“The measure is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges.”
The draft notification has been published for public consultation, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public.
The FSSAI will consider any inputs received within the prescribed period before the amendment is finalized.
India’s nutrition industry spotlight
India recently hosted its second annual Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2026 (Sept 7–9). Ahead of the event, Nutrition Insight spoke with a government representative to explore ambitions for the nation’s nutraceutical sector, particularly for trending Ayurvedic botanicals that hold global commercial potential in key markets.
Present at the event, the US-based Women in Nutraceuticals organization highlighted trade opportunities for India–US relations, while sharing strategies to strengthen them.
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