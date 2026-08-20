Younger consumers drive interest in joint health as Lonza Capsugel’s UC-II collagen turns 25
Key takeaways
- The joint health category is expanding beyond older consumers to younger, active adults aiming to maintain mobility and active lifestyles long-term.
- Lonza Capsugel says UC-II undenatured type II collagen triggers the immune system to support the body’s natural cartilage repair process, while preclinical findings suggest it may work by supporting gut microbiome balance.
- The ingredient’s daily dose of 40 mg enables its use in different formats, such as capsules, gummies, chews, and functional foods and beverages.
The nutrition industry is exploring new collagen benefits beyond beauty amid a growing consumer interest in solutions that support healthy aging. Collagen-based joint health products are increasingly targeting younger and more active consumers who aim to maintain an active lifestyle for longer.
Against this backdrop, Lonza Capsugel’s UC-II undenatured type II collagen marks 25 years on the market. The company notes that, since its launch, the joint health category has expanded beyond solutions based on traditional ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin.
Lonza Capsugel has also expanded research on UC-II’s mechanism of action behind its support of the body’s natural cartilage repair process. The company notes that animal studies suggest it promotes a normal inflammatory response while helping to support cartilage regeneration.
Clinical trial results show that a daily dose of 40 mg can support joint health and improve flexibility and mobility in healthy, active younger adults.
Nutrition Insight meets with Hanna Charron, associate director of Global Product Management for UC-II at Lonza Capsugel, to explore how the joint health market has evolved, what scientific evidence needs to be developed, and what could drive collagen’s next phase of growth.
How have the joint health and wellness markets changed since UC-II launched 25 years ago?
Charron: When UC-II undenatured type II collagen was first introduced, the joint health category was largely dominated by high-dose glucosamine and chondroitin-based formulations, primarily marketed to seniors looking to manage age-related mobility concerns. Over the last 25 years, the market has expanded to serve a much broader audience, including younger, lifestyle-oriented consumers seeking complex, multi-ingredient solutions and supplement stacks that support health more holistically.
Across the wellness market, we have also seen a huge increase in access to health information that has changed how consumers make buying decisions. Through social media and now AI chats, consumers are doing more research on their supplements, the ingredients, and the science behind them. This is one of the areas brands can better support consumers. With the growing number of ingredients and product claims, there is a need for clear, science-based communication that cuts through the noise, helping consumers make informed choices based on strong scientific evidence rather than marketing tactics alone.
What further human evidence is needed to clarify how undenatured type II collagen supports cartilage and joint function?
Charron: The earliest research with UC-II undenatured type II collagen established its unique mechanism, in which it triggers the immune system to help support the body’s natural cartilage repair process and promote the building of new cartilage. However, newer findings from preclinical research suggest it may also work through supporting gut microbiome homeostasis.
This is opening up an exciting avenue for clinical investigation that could expand our understanding of the ingredient’s mechanism of action, potentially indicating new ways to support consumers’ holistic health goals.
What is the most important evidence on UC-II, and what research will Lonza Capsugel prioritize next?
Charron: As the most researched brand of undenatured type II collagen (as of January 2026), UC-II undenatured type II collagen has a strong base of clinical evidence demonstrating support for joint flexibility and comfort, including in healthy, active adults aged 20–55, at a low daily dose of 40 mg.
The next phase of research will focus on identifying more consumer groups that may benefit most from UC-II undenatured type II collagen, exploring more diverse populations across age groups, weights, and activity levels.
There is an opportunity to conduct longer studies that measure the effects of UC-II undenatured type II collagen supplementation over several years to further cement its role in supporting lifelong mobility.
What is driving interest in joint health products among younger and active consumers, and how should brands communicate benefits to these groups?
Charron: One of the biggest drivers is the increasing focus on healthspan — the number of years lived in good health. This macrotrend is leading consumers of all ages to seek proactive joint support in order to help maintain active lifestyles, health, and independence as they age. We are also seeing increased interest in joint health supplementation from highly active consumers who place high demands on their joints and are looking for ways to continue the activities they enjoy in comfort.
For brands, communications with this expanding audience must remain grounded in science, helping consumers understand that maintaining mobility is an ongoing journey, while recognizing that mobility and independence are deeply emotional and personal topics for many.
What formats show the most potential for the UC-II 40 mg daily dose?
Charron: The low-dose efficacy of UC-II undenatured type II collagen creates significant formulation flexibility, enabling delivery in a wide range of formats — from classic capsules to trending formats that fit naturally into daily wellness routines, such as stick packs, gummies, soft chews, and functional food and beverages, although regional restrictions may apply.
The primary technical consideration is preserving the collagen’s undenatured structure throughout processing and in various matrices. We have tested UC-II undenatured type II collagen across a variety of different formats, and continue to support the world’s leading brands formulating with the ingredient and confirming the quality of collagen in their finished products.
Beyond human supplements, UC-II undenatured type II collagen is increasingly being leveraged to support the health of companion animals, where the low daily dose can be easily incorporated into smaller, convenient formats such as treats or chews.
And to help brands meet growing demand for pet food that provides functional health benefits, we recently launched our UC-Flex collagen blend to the European market. UC-Flex combines UC‑II Pets undenatured type II collagen with calcium carbonate (which is added as a carrier to ensure uniform distribution) to meet the unique challenges of producing pet food at scale.
Where do you see the next phase of growth coming from, and what challenges could limit that expansion?
Charron: We do not see major barriers to growth for UC-II undenatured type II collagen from a scientific or regulatory perspective. Over the past 25 years, we have built a strong scientific foundation and have successfully navigated registrations and approvals in many of the world’s most complex and highly regulated markets. While regulatory requirements continue to evolve globally, we view this as an area of strength and even opportunity rather than an obstacle.
One of the important challenges we do see is the growing presence of products that attempt to leverage consumer interest in undenatured type II collagen without the same clinical substantiation and quality standards. To address this, we work closely with our customers, helping them to connect with and educate consumers about the differences between ingredients and the science behind UC-II undenatured type II collagen.
This trust building with our partners and consumers, along with our legacy of quality and scientific leadership, is what will enable sustainable growth for the next 25 years and beyond.
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