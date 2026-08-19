Superbrewed Food launches Thryvia postbiotic protein for immune and gut health
Key takeaways
- Superbrewed Food has launched Thryvia, a shelf-stable, heat-killed postbiotic protein designed to support gut and immune health.
- The ingredient works at a low 200 mg serving size and can be used in heat-processed foods, beverages, supplements, and pet foods, unlike live probiotics that can lose viability during processing.
- Preclinical and early human studies indicate it triggers targeted immune defenses and improves digestive comfort.
Through a manufacturing partnership with Döhler, Superbrewed Food has unveiled a protein-derived postbiotic, Thryvia, which is formulated to support digestive and immune health. The company points to a growing body of evidence supporting the ingredient’s stability and low inclusion rate, while highlighting that supplies are available to move efficiently from concept to launch.
With its broad formulation flexibility and commercial supply, Thryvia can be used across various products in supplements, foods, beverages, and pet nutrition.
“Consumers understand digestive comfort and immune health, but brand owners need differentiated ingredients backed by science that also work in real-world products,” says Bryan Tracy, co-founder and CEO of Superbrewed Food.
“Thryvia brings science, differentiated positioning, and practical formulation together, giving our customers a clear path to products that stand out.”
Postbiotic power
Döhler produces Thryvia from heat-killed, non-viable Clostridium tyrobutyricum (strain ASM19) and the ingredient is shelf-stable at room temperature.
In February 2024, the postbiotic protein received a “No Questions” letter from the US FDA under GRAS Notice GRN 1129.
Because Thryvia does not contain live microorganisms, its functionality does not depend on maintaining live-organism viability through manufacturing, distribution, and shelf life.
Superbrewed Food says this offers brands broad formulation flexibility across capsules, powders, gummies, bars, foods, and beverages.
Examples of target applications include shelf-stable formats and those processed with ultra-high-temperature, as well as pet nutrition.
The company states that at a typical inclusion rate of approximately 200 mg per serving, Thyrvia enables flexible product development without the typical requirements associated with live probiotics.
Preclinical backing
Superbrewed Food says scientific research backing Thryvia spans mechanistic, translational, and human research.
Instead of triggering all immune pathways that would cause widespread inflammation, studies have found the ingredient selectively activates the immune receptors TLR2, TLR5, and NOD2 that support the body’s targeted defenses, according to third-party preclinical studies.
Meanwhile, controlled animal research offers evidence of the ingredient’s intestinal benefits, which could translate into human applications.
A four-week consumer perception study found perceived improvements across multiple measures of digestive comfort, while additional human studies are ongoing, highlights Superbrewed Food.
Earlier this month, Nutrition Insight spoke to Bryan Tracy, CEO at Superbrewed Food, to explore scientific findings supporting that Superbrewed Food’s SB1 ingredient — another postbiotic cultured protein produced from C. tyrobutyricum — performs comparably to “gold standard” muscle-building whey.
Superbrewed Food presented these findings at Nutrition 2026, the first annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Washington, D.C., US. It has submitted novel food applications in both the EU and the UK for this ingredient and is pursuing regulatory approval in Canada.
Executive leadership updates
As Superbrewed Food aims to scale Thryvia in its next stages, microbiome industry veteran Michael Bush has joined Superbrewed Food as co-chairman of the company’s board.
Previously, Bush served as president and CEO of Kerry-owned Ganeden, where he helped commercialize and scale its branded probiotic platforms.
“As someone who has spent years in the microbiome space, I know exactly what it takes to bring a category-defining ingredient to market — and Thryvia has that potential,” says Bush.
“I’m thrilled to work alongside this team to bring fermented ingredients to market that meet real, unmet needs across the food, beverage, supplement, and animal health industries.”
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