Ingestible beauty industry packs multi-actives into palatable gummies and softgels
Key takeaways
- Advanced refinement and microencapsulation technologies are reducing collagen’s off-taste and allowing complex actives to be packed into gummies and softgels.
- Target demands are segmenting between Gen Z consumers seeking radiance and demographics looking for perimenopause support.
- Because regulatory beauty claims are limited in regions like the EU, brands rely on clinically backed ingredients and established nutrient functions to substantiate products.
The beauty-from-within supplements sphere is advancing with flavor-refining technologies that eliminate collagen’s off-taste to softgels. Delivery technology advances also enable gummies loaded with clinically backed actives like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and eggshell membrane.
Meanwhile, evolving terminology around skin barrier health and shifting generational demands are reshaping product innovation — from Gen Z seeking radiance to perimenopausal women demanding targeted support.
Nutrition Insight speaks to BioCell Technology, Sirio Europe, and TopGum Industries to learn more about flavor-optimized collagen matrix innovations, clean-label gummy delivery systems, complex multi-active softgels, and changing demographics driving beauty-from-within.
“The ingestible beauty category continues to expand across a wide range of consumers, from younger individuals focused on preventative wellness to older consumers interested in healthy aging,” Adam Ishaq, VP of sales and marketing at BioCell Technology, tells us.
“We’re also seeing increased demand for formulations that combine collagen with complementary ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins to support skin health. Asia remains a leader in innovation, while North America and Europe continue to see strong category growth.”
Extra refined palatable collagen
One of BioCell Technology’s most recent innovations is Extra Refined Palatable (ERP) BioCell Collagen. “ERP delivers the same BioCell Collagen matrix while undergoing an additional refinement process that significantly reduces the characteristic collagen flavor and odor,” says Ishaq.
“This makes it ideal for flavor-sensitive applications like gummies and chewables, where taste is critical to the consumer experience.”
ERP builds on the research behind BioCell Collagen. “While the collagen matrix remains the same, the refinement process improves palatability, giving brands greater formulation flexibility without compromising ingredient quality,” notes Ishaq.
He adds that consumers continue to move beyond traditional capsules toward more enjoyable formats like gummies and chewables. Convenience and taste have become just as important as efficacy.
“Looking ahead, I expect continued growth in multifunctional products that support both skin and joint health, along with premium formulations that prioritize a better sensory experience to encourage daily use.”
BioCell Technology works closely with its customers throughout product development to understand their formulation goals, manufacturing requirements, and desired consumer experience.
“Innovations like ERP were developed to address real formulation challenges by improving taste and odor, making it easier to create consumer-friendly products like gummies and chewables while leveraging the proven BioCell Collagen ingredient,” notes Ishaq.
Evolving beauty terminology
The language of beauty is evolving. According to Janine Barlow, head of R&D at Sirio Europe, skin care terminology has become so widely used that it is losing its ability to communicate meaningful, differentiated benefits.
“More sophisticated brands are moving toward skin barrier-focused language — hydration, barrier support, resilience, and protection against environmental stress,” she says.
“Consumers already recognize these concepts from topical skin care, making the transition into ingestible beauty feel intuitive. This shift is also bringing greater attention to clinically relevant ingredients such as ceramides and omega fatty acids.”
Format is another area where Barlow observes significant changes. “Gummies in particular are shedding their reputation as a compromise on efficacy, and consumers now expect a clinically credible dose in a format they enjoy taking.”
“Our Hyaluronic Acid Gummy is a good illustration. This supplement delivers 150 mg per dose — a level that has been shown to improve skin hydration and elasticity and reduce wrinkle depth.”
This pectin-based, clean label gummy is made with natural colors and flavors, which removes the friction between powders and liquids “without trading down on the science,” Barlow explains.
Glowing from within
Barlow highlights HydraPearls Glow, a concept in Sirio’s HydraPearls softgel range. This formulation is aimed at younger adults who want everyday hydration and antioxidant support rather than intensive intervention.
“The science centers on Ovoderm eggshell membrane, which has more than 20 in vitro, in vivo, and clinical studies behind it and has been proven to support hydration and skin health from the inside out,” Barlow details.
“We pair it with vitamin C, which contributes to normal collagen formation, as well as safflower oil, which promotes skin moisture and prevents exfoliation through its composition of essential fatty acids. Plus, its purple color comes from a natural blend of carrot and bilberry concentrate rather than a synthetic additive — perfect for today’s increasingly clean label shopper.”
Barlow adds that combining technically demanding ingredients in a stable and effective format requires Sirio to overcome complex formulation challenges.
“Bringing together oil-soluble actives such as krill oil with water-soluble ingredients such as collagen and hyaluronic acid within a single softgel requires advanced expertise, including technologies such as inert-gas shielding and opaque shells to protect ingredient integrity.”
Gorgeous gummies
TopGum Industries’ ingestible beauty innovations blend clinically recognized ingredients with the company’s advanced gummy technology.
“Our latest concepts include gummies featuring collagen, hyaluronic acid, biotin, astaxanthin, and skin-health-supporting antioxidants, developed specifically for consumers seeking convenient and enjoyable alternatives to traditional capsules and tablets,” details Inbal Nahmias Horev, head of global Marketing and Sustainability at TopGum Industries.
He says the company is incorporating traditionally challenging beauty ingredients into highly stable gummy formats while maintaining taste and texture.
“Examples include collagen gummies designed to remain stable under demanding conditions, hyaluronic acid gummies that support skin hydration, and astaxanthin gummies delivering a potent antioxidant complex associated with protection against oxidative stress and visible signs of skin aging,” details Horev.
“What makes TopGum Industries unique is our combination of proprietary Gummiceuticals technology, TopCap microencapsulation capabilities, and extensive experience working with challenging active ingredients. These technologies allow us to formulate beauty products that would traditionally be difficult to deliver in gummy form while maintaining efficacy, stability, taste, and consumer appeal.”
In addition, he says that every aspect of the final product can be customized — from active ingredient selection and dosage to flavor, color, shape, texture, sugar profile, and packaging. “This allows beauty brands to translate their identity seamlessly into an ingestible format and create a 360° beauty experience for consumers.”
Beauty-from-within segmentation
According to Horev at TopGum Industries, the beauty-from-within category is increasingly driven by Millennials and Gen Z consumers, who view wellness and appearance as interconnected values. “Research shows these consumers are shifting toward personalized daily wellness routines and actively seeking products that deliver both health and beauty benefits.”
However, the market is becoming increasingly segmented, observes Barlow at Sirio. “Younger consumers tend to favor accessible, everyday beauty formats with clear, single-benefit messaging, such as products positioned around glow and radiance.”
“At the same time, demand is accelerating among women in their forties and fifties, particularly those navigating perimenopause, as they seek targeted solutions that support changing skin needs and healthy aging,” she notes.
Barlow notes that health claims are the biggest regulatory challenge in beauty nutrition in the EU. “Beauty claims do not fall within the scope of the EU Nutrition and Health Claims regulation, and there are no authorized claims for terms such as ‘beauty’ and ‘glow’ as such.”
She notes that what brands can say on pack is tied to adequate and verifiable evidence on the specific ingredients. “Alternatively, brands can rely on a more holistic approach, where health and beauty are intrinsically linked.”
“In this context, ‘beauty-from-within’ is closely connected to established nutrient functions, such as vitamin C’s contribution to normal collagen formation, which supports the normal function of the skin.”
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